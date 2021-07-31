"Preparing Food for Another Day"

Have you ever thought about preparing several recipes at one time that you can freeze, and then serve whenever you need them? Meal prepping is the concept of preparing several recipes of food you can freeze and then serving as needed. This is also a good time to use those extra produce items you may have in your garden and keep from wasting them.
The first thing you need to do is decide what food items you want to prepare. Once you have planned what you are going to cook and freeze, then make sure you have all the ingredients you need to make the recipe. When you select a recipe that makes several servings, you can see how easily it is to freeze for those days ahead when you are too busy to prepare a full meal. This plan will save you time, save you money, and hopefully make healthier meals for your family.
Here are some handy tips to use before beginning your "meal preparation." Have your counter workspace cleared up so your can work freely. Check to see that that your refrigerator freezer or other freezers have the capacity to hold several frozen items. If you are preparing more than one recipe, it will take time to set up and prepare so allow yourself the time to work freely and don't plan other activities for the day.
The space available in your freezer will help you decide what are you going to prepare. With all the fresh produce that is available in your garden or the farmers market, take advantage of these items and plan to use them. Take advantage of meats that are on sale and prepare for another day (such as chili, pot roast, casseroles).
After you have decided what you are going to prepare, make out your grocery list and check your garden, your refrigerator, freezer, and shelves to see what food items you have on hand and plans to use those items first. Don't forget to check the spices or other items you may need to make the recipes you have selected. Having and using a variety of spices on hand will make your food more interesting.
Gather all the utensils, pots and pans, cutting boards, measuring spoons, and other items you will be needing. This step is all about organization. If you have all the equipment, you will be using for cooking, containers for freezing, as well as the recipes and ingredients on hand, then you are ready to cook. Remember you can substitute other vegetables if you don't have all those that are listed in the recipe. Use up those perishables produce first before they go bad.
Check your plastic containers to make sure they are freezer compatible. The bottom of the container will have a "snowflake" if it is safe to use for the freezer. Some people like to use the freezer storage bags or the FoodSaver. Be sure you get the freezer bags if you are going to use them, not the storage bags. Measuring cups are helpful to portion and pack equal-sized servings into the containers. If you make a large batch of vegetable soup from all the produce you have on hand, it might be helpful to freeze the vegetable soup into serving sizes you will need for your family. Do you need it to be frozen in one or two cups' sizes, according to the family members you are going to be serving? If you have an abundance of cabbage, you can make freezer slaw for later use. Have a sharpie marker and some masking tape to label and date the items being created. And remember to be sure you have room in the refrigerator or freezer for whatever you are preparing.
Vegetable Soup
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 medium)
2 cups peeled and chopped carrots (about 5)
1 1/4 cups chopped celery (about 3)
4 cloves garlic, minced
4-(14.5 oz) cans low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth
3 cups tomatoes peeled and quartered
1 medium size zucchini diced
3 cups peeled and 1/2-inch-thick diced potatoes (from about 3 medium)
1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 bay leaves
1/2 tsp dried thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
1 1/2 cups snapped fresh green beans
1 1/4 cups fresh corn
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots, and celery and sauté 4 minutes then add garlic and sauté 30 seconds longer. Add in broth, tomatoes, zucchini, potatoes, parsley, bay leaves, thyme and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, then add green beans. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until potatoes are almost fully tender, about 20 - 30 minutes. Add corn and cook 5 minutes longer. Allow to cool before putting in freezer containers. Will make approximately 15 cups. You can substitute other fresh garden produce you may have on hand such as cabbage, squash, etc.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status or physical or mental disability.
Join the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers and receive a cookbook and an apple corer or slicer. Dues are $11 per year. You can join an active club or become a member of the Mailbox group. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for more information.
Interested in touring New York? This trip will be September 23-27. Contact the Extension Office for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.