In the event of a major disaster, emergency managers, first responders, and Faith-Based Community Organization (FBCO) leaders must work together to coordinate and facilitate an emergency plan.
The Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC) is bringing together first responders on the frontlines with faith-based community leaders to discuss key elements of emergency planning in a DHS/FEMA-certified, tuition-free training course.
MGT-405: Mobilizing Faith-Based Community Organizations in Preparing for Disaster, an instructor-led, management-level course, will be held on Thursday, May 25, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.
Topics include (but are not limited to):
The roles FBCOs have played during and after major disasters.
Understanding the responsibilities and authority of each level of governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as the four phases of emergency management, and other significant emergency-related terminology.
The role leadership plays in FBCO preparedness, applying social networking techniques to prepare members for disaster, and completing an emergency plan checklist that can be utilized by FBCOs during the planning process.
The process for developing a local emergency plan, including the elements of a comprehensive county emergency plan, and evaluation of the plan for FBCO engagement.
First responders, governmental administrative/elected officials, citizen/community volunteers, community emergency management personnel, community stakeholders, and churches and faith-based organizations are invited to attend.
Registration is required and may be made online through the RDPC website at www.ruraltraining.org. To register, visit https://ruraltraining.org/course/MGT-405/?scheduled=true&id=8975. The deadline to register for this course is May 11. For more information, contact The Center for Rural Development at 606-677-6000.
RDPC, led by The Center for Rural Development, provides no-cost training for emergency first responders, delivered year-round across the United States.
