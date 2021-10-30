Preparing for the holidays

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.