Preparing for the holidays

Can you believe Thanksgiving is just days ahead, November 25? Are you entertaining at your house this year? There is nothing like being at home for the holiday with all your family and friends. As the hostess, make sure you are not stressed out for the Thanksgiving holidays. By following some of these helpful tips you can be more relaxed. If your home is where everyone gathers for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or other holiday meals, use some of the tips below to make a game plan and eliminate some of the stress.
The first thing you need to do is find out the number of guests you will be feeding for the holiday meal. After you find out the number you are planning for, take an inventory of tables, chairs, cups, plates, napkins, and silverware to make sure you have enough for everyone in attendance. It's OK to use disposable dishes and utensils. Just make sure you have enough dishes for whatever type you decide to use, and everyone has a place to sit and eat. Also check on table decorations for the meal and see if you need to order an arrangement for the day.
You will also need to be checking to find the best buys for the turkey, ham, roast, or other meat you are going to prepare, and purchase it in advance. You have the number you are planning for and if you want to have left over meat, you will need to purchase larger amounts. The heavier the turkey, the higher the meat to bone ratio will be. For 10 people, purchase a 15 to 20 pounds turkey.
A five-pound, boneless ham can feed 10 people generously. If it has a bone you will want to buy an 8-to-12-pound ham. The spiral sliced precooked ham make preparation so easy. For other meats, such as a boneless beef roast, allow at least 5 pounds for 10 people, and 7 to 8 pounds if it has a bone in the meat. Remember you will have lots of sides to choose from to go with the meat. If you are going to have your meat or meal prepared by a cater service, you need to place your order early so it can be filled.
As the host for the meal, you will need to plan the menu. When planning your menu, stick to recipes you know you can do, and items your guest can prepare, if you are inviting them to help with the meal. Be sure to tell the persons helping with the meal how many to plan for in preparing their dish.
For the dishes you are going to prepare, you need to check your recipes, list all the food items you need, then check what you have on hand and what you need to pick up at the grocery store. Serve your favorite dishes. You don't need to try out a new recipe on your guest. Shop early to make sure you get all the items needed for your special day. Don't forget to check on containers for storage of leftovers or for your company to take-home favorites.
Where is the pan you use for baking the turkey or do you need to purchase a large aluminum disposable pan? You don't want to wait until the morning of the meal to begin looking for these items. What about the bread? If oven space is limited, you may want to assign the rolls to someone coming. What about beverages? Are you going to prepare the drinks or is someone going to bring them? Do you need extra ice? Don't forget the desserts.
On Monday, before Thanksgiving, check to make sure your company is still coming, and the time they need to arrive. If they are bringing a side dish, remind them of their assignment and the number their dish will need to serve. Check out your refrigeration to make sure you have the room to store extra food, including the turkey that should be in your refrigerator thawing out if frozen. For a frozen turkey, you should allow 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of weight. Make ahead any dishes you are preparing that can be frozen and warmed up the day of the meal. Desserts should be purchased or made in advance, not the day of the meal. If keeping food items hot or cold on Thanksgiving Day is a problem, get those insulated coolers out you have stored in the garage.
Having the house in order is important. Make sure you get your meat in the oven or slow cooker, so it is ready at the assigned time for the meal. Also allow the extra time for carving or slicing the meat you are going to serve. Will you be using the oven to bake the bread?
Do your major house cleaning early in the week. Sidewalks and porches should be free of debris. On the day of the meal, you will be doing just spot cleaning in the high traffic areas of the house. You can assign housekeeping chores to others in the family; someone to make sure bathrooms are clean, hand towels fresh, a roll of paper towels nearby, and other needed supplies; someone to check the garbage cans, the dish washer, and general housekeeping duties the day of the event, no major housekeeping chores, but things that need to be done.
How you are going to serve the meal should be planned for in advance. Are you going to set the table or is it going to be buffet style? If buffet, do you need to set out warming plates or slow cookers for those dishes that need to be served hot? This should be taken care of the night before. Set up a bar for drinks and desserts. Make sure table linens and napkins with the needed silverware are on the table. The main thing is to relax and enjoy the day with your family and friends, so do everything you can in advance. No one is going to be looking for perfection, so enjoy the day and company. You may need to get up a little earlier on the day of the meal to get the meat prepared, so you can relax and not be rushed. For more information on holiday meals or great recipes, contact your local Extension office.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
If you prepare a turkey, most likely you will also make the dressing. For the dressing you need to make a pan of cornbread the day or two before.
Cornbread
1 cup self-rising cornmeal
1/2 cup self-rising flour
3/4 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
2 tablespoons Vegetable oil
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Combine the cornmeal, flour, buttermilk, eggs and vegetable oil. Lightly grease a 9-inch skillet and allow it to be heating up in the oven. When items are mixed and skillet is hot, pour batter into the skillet. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until done.
Dressing
1 stick of butter
3 medium onions, chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 pieces toast, crumbled
1/2 cup milk
3 eggs, lightly beaten
2 to 2 1/2 cups chicken stock or broth
2 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. To make the dressing, crumble the cornbread into small pieces. Heat the butter over medium heat in a large pan. Add celery and onion and cook until soft. Add sage, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper to onion mixture. In a large bowl combine crumbled cornbread and toast. Whisk together milk and eggs and add to bowl. Stir in 2 cups of chicken broth. Stir in onion mixture. Mixture should be very moist. Add more broth if necessary. Transfer to a greased baking dish. Cut butter into small slivers and scatter on top of dressing. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until it turns light brown on top.
A class on Investing Class will be held on Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 pm by ZOOM. Dr. Johnson will discuss ways to avoid fraud when investing. Register for these free classes at https://ukfcs.net/InvestingRegistration
We are still recruiting people to join our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $11 each year, and with your membership you receive a Southern Living Cookbook and an apple corer/slicer. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for more information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.