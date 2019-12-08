Prescriptions for Injectable Antibiotics: What You Need to Know

Cattle, and all other livestock, will soon require a veterinarian prescription for injectable antibiotics. No longer will producers who need injectable antibiotics, for their cattle, be able to just grab them at their local feed store or order them online.
The Extension Service wants producers to be aware that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing phasing in the law that requires a prescription for any antibiotic use, in animals raised for human consumption, as well as for all companion animals.
A prescription is already required for most antibiotics delivered to livestock, and the remaining three categories of injectable antibiotics available over-the-counter will soon be joining the list of medically important antimicrobials that require a veterinarian's prescription.
"It will cause a little bit of difficulty because producers who want and need to use antibiotics are going to have to work with their beef cattle or livestock veterinarians and develop a veterinary client-patient relationship in advance of any disease issues," said Joe Paschal AgriLife Extension Livestock Specialist.
This means that producers should, if they haven't already, develop a relationship with a local veterinarian to be prepared for these changes. People should also be aware that these laws apply to companion animals as well, such as horses.
Your veterinarian should know who you are, the kind of livestock you are raising and what you are doing with them. They should also understands your management practices. There should be an agreement that if they come out to diagnose an illness and use an antimicrobial to treat a disease or illness, you will follow their directions involving dosage, duration and withdrawal periods.
The FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine stated a two-year phase-in period would be allowed once the FDA Government Guidance document is finalized. A draft version is currently available online.
The FDA has had a laws in place since 2017, which made most antibiotics administered to livestock, by prescription only. These new guidelines further extend the need for veterinarian involvement by including the remaining injectable antibiotics.
"The amount of antibiotics used by agriculture has been dropping in recent years," said Thomas Hairgrove, DVM, Extension specialist, College Station. "The producers I've spoken with don't seem concerned that these remaining injectables will now require a prescription too."
After a peak in 2015, FDA studies show antibiotic use has declined. In 2017 alone, use of medically important antibiotics dropped 33%. Tylosin, penicillin and tetracycline's are among some of the more popular antibiotics still available over the counter as injectables. In 2018, the FDA published a five-year plan for phasing out all antibiotics without a veterinarian's prescription. The plan should be fully implemented by 2023, although compliance is expected as soon as 2020.
In the long run, practicing good biosecurity, correctly diagnosing illnesses and the proper prescription of the right antibiotic may help shorten the incident of the disease, improve the productivity or return of the health of the animal, and reduce overall antibiotic use in livestock, pets and in humans.
Since some antibiotics are used in both livestock and humans, the FDA's concern is that antibiotic-resistant bacteria could develop more quickly from the widespread use of certain antibiotics that are medically important to humans - negatively affecting both humans and animals.
Antibiotic resistance is not new, penicillin was discovered in the late 1920s and widely used in humans by the 1940s. By 1950, the first case of resistance was discovered in humans. This is a step in the right direction to protect these valuable compounds to prevent diseases. The greater the use of antibiotics, across all species, the greater the number of antibiotic-resistant bacteria or "superbugs" that can develop.
Although the percentage of antibiotics used in agriculture is declining, we want to continue to use them judiciously and intelligently. Data shows agriculture is responding in a positive way, and I think our industry is doing a great job producing the highest quality product for the consumer.
For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension Office.
