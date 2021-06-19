Prevent Worry Over Home Energy Costs While on Vacation

If you spend any time away from home this summer, make sure to prepare your home to cut down on electrical costs. South Kentucky RECC has recommendations to help you prepare your home for vacation.
Change thermostat settings before you leave. When temperatures are warm outside, it is unnecessary to keep your home as cool as you normally would since you will not be in it. Turn the thermostat up to a warmer temperature, like 85 degrees, or turn it off entirely. If you have a programmable thermostat, you can adjust it to cool down the house just in time for your return home.
Unplug appliances and electronics. You will not use your computer, television, coffee maker, or toaster while you are away, but these “energy vampires” will continue to use energy and waste money if you do not unplug them. Even when appliances are turned off, many of them go into standby mode and continue to draw power. Unplug appliances and electronics to prevent phantom power draw. This also protects your electronics if there is a power surge in your absence.
Adjust the water heater. The water heater can account for 15 to 25 percent of the average energy bill. Water heaters continue to use energy to keep the stored water warm. Since you are not using this water while on vacation, either adjust the water heater temperature to the lowest setting, turn it off if you will be gone for more than three days, or put it in “vacation mode”.
If you plan on leaving lights on to deter burglars, put the lights on a timer. You can save money by not having lights on constantly and make it appear that people are home by varying the times the lights are on.
