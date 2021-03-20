PRIDE Spring Cleanup returns to Cumberland Falls on March 27

CORBIN, KY -- Thankfully, at least one annual tradition is scheduled to return this month. Volunteers are invited to enjoy the great outdoors by joining the PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park on Saturday, March 27.
"The cleanup will look a little different this spring, but we will be accomplishing the same goals: cleaning up the roads near Cumberland Falls and welcoming spring with friends and families at one of Kentucky's most scenic spots," said Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which is one of the event organizers.
"You may have noticed that roadside litter is worse than normal right now, and part of the reason is that the counties' cleanup crews have not been allowed to operate due to COVID restrictions. Volunteers working in groups are desperately needed to get this job done before tourism season starts," Nazario explained.
"We ask that all volunteers pre-register and drive themselves to the stretch of road they will clean," she said. "To allow for social distancing this year, we will not register volunteers at the gift shop or use buses to drop off volunteers along the roads. Only volunteers who are in the same group will be cleaning each location."
"Pre-registration will help us plan where volunteers will clean along Hwy. 90 and other roads near Cumberland Falls," she explained. "When you pre-register, you will tell us the spot you want to clean or let us choose the spot where you are most needed."
Volunteers should pre-register by noon on March 25. To pre-register, please contact the PRIDE office at 888-577-4339 or PRIDE@centertech.com. An online pre-registration form is available on the PRIDE website: www.kypride.org. In person, you can pre-register at these locations:
McCreary County Library
McCreary County Tourism Office
Whitley County Courthouse
Corbin Library
Corbin Tourism Office
After pre-registering, volunteers will receive an email with more information. For example, they will be directed to one of the Registration Stations where they will pick up their cleanup supplies on March 27. These stations will be clearly marked with signage.
On March 27, between 8:00 am and 9:00 am, pre-registered volunteers will pick up their cleanup supplies at one of the Registration Stations conveniently located near the spot where they will clean. From 9:00 am until 12:00 pm, volunteers will pick up litter.
Volunteers who do not pre-register are welcome to join the event. They can register and pickup their cleanup supplies on March 27 between 8:00 am and 9:00 am at the Cumberland Falls Visitor's Center.
All volunteers should dress appropriately for working outdoors in the weather that morning. Sturdy shoes are recommended. PRIDE will provide disposable gloves and safety vests.
Awards will be given to the Community Group and School Group that bring the most volunteers. Also, the Volunteer Cup trophy will be presented to the county that recruits the most volunteers at an upcoming Fiscal Court meeting.
The event is a partnership among PRIDE, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, McCreary County Fiscal Court 109 Board, Whitley County Fiscal Court, McCreary County Tourism, Corbin Tourism & Convention Commission, Whitley County Tourist Commission and Sheltowee Trace Outfitters.
The Cumberland Falls Cleanup is part of the PRIDE Spring Cleanup campaign across 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky, which is sponsored by Outdoor Venture Corporation.
For more information, please call the PRIDE office, toll free, at 888-577-4339. To invite friends to volunteer, look for the "PRIDE Spring Cleanup @ Cumberland Falls" event on Facebook.
