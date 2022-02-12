PRIDE Welcomes Corbin's Maggy Monhollen to Board

Eastern Kentucky PRIDE announced today that Maggy Monhollen has joined its Board of Directors. She will volunteer her time and expertise to direct PRIDE, a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education, as well as economic development through tourism, in 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky.
"Maggy will be an asset to the PRIDE Board of Directors, given her leadership in tourism-driven economic development and her education and experience with parks and recreation," said Tammie Nazario, PRIDE President and Chief Executive Officer. "Maggy has been so supportive of PRIDE's environmental cleanup projects and tourism initiatives in her position with Corbin Tourism, so we know she will hit the ground running as a board member."
Monhollen is the Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, and she is the Downtown Corbin Manager. In those positions, she promotes and develops the city as a vacation destination to stimulate the city's economy and to enhance the quality of life of citizens and guests alike. She also is involved in promoting the region as a whole to potential guests.
Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Monhollen, earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Recreation and Park Management from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master's of Science degree in Recreation and Park Administration from Eastern Kentucky University. She has worked for such agencies as the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state parks, as well as in the realms of municipal government and nonprofit organizations. She is a 2019 graduate of the BRIGHT Leadership program through Leadership KY and a 2017 graduate of the Leadership Tri-County program. She recently married a Corbin native, Johnny Monhollen, and she always has had a heart for Appalachia and seeing the region persevered.
"Our region is located in the outdoor adventure mecca of Kentucky, and it is important to preserve these areas so that they can be enjoyed for future generations to come," Monhollen said. "Supporting a nonprofit that is dedicated to ensuring that we are taking care of things such as litter abatement is important to the Corbin Tourism Commission because of the positive impact that it has on our guests, as well as the increase in quality of life that it provides to the citizens in our communities."
Regarding tourism, Monhollen said, "Building the tourism industry and attracting visitors to the region is absolutely critical for economic stimulation and economic growth. Tourism is the third largest industry in the state of Kentucky, and in 2019, the industry had an over $15 billion dollar economic impact."
"Our region is so rich in history, attractions and outdoor recreational pursuits, not to mention we provide outstanding and memorable experiences! It is important for us to continue to tell the story through the tourism industry so that we can create destinations, create jobs and provide a better quality of life for the people that work, live and play in our communities," Monhollen added.
The PRIDE Board of Directors meets bimonthly to establish guidelines for PRIDE programs and approve the organization's budget. Ten board members are volunteers who bring particular expertise to fulfilling the PRIDE mission. One staff member, the President/Chief Executive Officer, also serves on the board.
PRIDE was founded to promote "Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment" in 1997 by Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-5) and the late James Bickford, who was the Kentucky Secretary for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. PRIDE's mission is to contribute to the economic and cultural growth of southern and eastern Kentucky by improving water quality, cleaning up solid waste problems, and advancing environmental education, in order to improve living conditions for its residents while enhancing the potential for tourism industry growth in the region.
"The annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup is underway, so this is a great time for everyone in our region to make sure our incredible landscape looks its best," Nazario said. "You can do your part by picking up litter near your home, church, business or favorite spot. If you need trash bags, gloves or safety vests for your project, then call our toll-free number."
The toll-free number for PRIDE is 888-577-4339. The PRIDE web site is www.kypride.org.
