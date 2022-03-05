70 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 10, 1952
Sad shape
Ansel Griffin, Pulaski County's 1951 master pastureman, was presented a beautiful plaque at the planning meeting of the green pastures program. He was selected over 34 other contestants for the excellent job he has done in bringing back to life an old worn our farm. He stated that it was the toughest looking proposition one ever saw. The house was run down, it had no roof, hadn't been painted in many years, the barn was in about the same condition, ditches were all over the land and there was no grass and no fences. It was the worst looking sight one ever saw and he began wondering why he ever bought it, he declared.
Pool room fire
A fire at the Arcade Poolroom last night started when a grill became overheated, catching the grease on fire. The heat broke out a window in front of the building. Damage has been estimated at $10.
Prayers for Ping
Councilman Clyde Ping will undergo a major operation tomorrow at Somerset City Hospital. Many friends are interested in his early recovery.
New pharmacist in town
Glen Wolfinbarger of Irvine has accepted a position as pharmacist at Pulaski Drug Store.
Presbyterian Church expanding
Members of the First Presbyterian Church in a congressional meeting following the regular service Sunday, voted in favor of building a religious education building on the church lot in rear of the present building. The substantial growth of the Sunday School in recent years has made it imperative that larger quarters for the school be provided.
New quarters
Somerset City Council will hold its first meeting in the new City Hall on Monday night. Attractive quarters have been provided.
Letter from POW
Among the letters handed over to the United Nations delegates in Korea by the Communist negotiators was one from a Pulaski Countian, Cpl. Carol R. Keeney. The letter was delivered to Mrs. Edward Keeney of Ruth Monday. The letter was written from a Red Prison camp in North Korea on Dec. 24, 1951.
Prior to the one received Monday, the last letter Cpl. Keeney's parents had received from him was dated Feb. 9, 1951. On Feb. 12, 1951, the U.S. Defense Dept. reported him missing in action. When the list of American prisoners was released by the Chinese Communist Army last month, Cpl. Keeney's name was among those listed. He has been a prisoner of war since early in February 1951.
He has been a member of the Armed Forces since January 3, 1949, and saw active combat service in Korea six months. He escaped injury in the battles.
His letter received this week read:
"Dearest Mother,
Will now write again as we have a chance to send a Christmas card so I will tell you about our Christmas.
"We are planning a big Christmas. We have already got socks and soap and we are going to get some apples and other fruits…I wish you all a nice Christmas and happy new year and I hope we can be together for the next one. We are sending Robert and Betty (his brother and sister) a Christmas card and when I said we I mean Thurman. He is a good friend of mine so we thought we would send them a card. I will close for now, hoping to hear from you soon.
Your loving son,
Carol."
He also sent a card. On the front of the card was a drawing of the head of Jesus and Christmas and New Year greetings. At the bottom was written "May God be with your soldier boy until we meet again." The card is signed "Your loving son, Carol Keeney. Give my love to Sis and the rest--Tod."
His parents explained that Carol was called "Tod" around the home. The handwriting was Carol's, both parents declared.
New industry
Somerset has been chosen as the site of a new industry. Hydraulic remote control for use on tanks, planes, and heavy equipment will be manufactured by the plant. The name of the company is Kidco, Inc., the Kidco standing for Kentucky Industrial Development Company. Plans and transactions for the building have already been completed and construction will begin in the near future.
The company has taken an option on an eight acre tract of ground on US Truck Route 27 and will begin building operations immediately.
The plant will have a staff of 35 local persons.
First baby of '52
Joseph Daniel Simpson, son of Mrs. Virginia Holmes Simpson and Joe Simpson of Somerset, was born at City Hospital at 1:05 a.m. January 1. He weighed nine pounds.
Sales going well
The market opened Tuesday at Peoples Tobacco Warehouse with steady to strong prices prevailing on all grades. Tuesday we sold 398,528 pounds for $199,578.71.
Letter to the editor
I read in The Somerset Journal the statement that during the last weekend officials had arrested two persons charged with loitering. That caused me to wonder why they did not arrest 40 or 50 loiterers who lounge in the courthouse hall six or seven days a week. These loiterers do not congregate there for the purpose of transacting any business.
A large number of them, both men and women, sit around in the courthouse hall until time to go to dinner; then they go to dinner and are gone about an hour and then come back and resume their places.
There is no other courthouse in Kentucky that permits such abuses. The jailer is the custodian of the courthouse, and he should not permit this practice. The janitor's job is made much harder because so many of these people carry mud into the courthouse hall and after they get seated, they chew, smoke, and spit all day long.
The condition I am talking about is a disgrace to Pulaski County. The officers who permit these bad practices should wake up and stop it. Some offices permit courthouse benches to be placed on each side of the hall. This is an invitation to the loafers to occupy the seats, and this they do all day long to the inconvenience of people who have business in the courthouse.
If any of the above abuses are indulged in with the aid of county officials, with the idea that it will secure votes for them at the next election, such men will have a rude awakening.
I suggest that other citizens of the county who see as I do should talk the matter over with county officials.
Disgusted
Births
A daughter, Diana Gail, born January 8 to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Price of Dabney.
Missing Tucker
January 2 the Pulaski Maroons hosted Mt. Vernon and lost 68-45. Due to a misunderstanding the Maroons were without the services of Capt. Eugene Tucker, which hurt them greatly.
Promising teacher
Miss Margaret Hamm, first grade teacher at Shopville, was notified recently by Berea College that she had received the honor of being featured in an educational book entitled "Promising Practices in Kentucky." Miss Hamm's outstanding work was recognized by the State Committee on Elementary Education.
Miss Hamm is pictured in the book as she teaches her first grade class. She is an outstanding teacher of reading and is recognized as an excellent primary teacher. She has often been praised for teaching the idea of "helping the total child" always in mind while conducting her classes.
"They're Delicious"
