WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Academy of Public Administration (the Academy) today announced that Professor Jeremy L. Hall has been selected for inclusion in its 2020 Class of Academy Fellows, in recognition of his years of public administration service and expertise. Induction of the 45 new Fellows will occur during the annual Academy Fall Meeting, which will take place virtually November 5-10.
When asked about his selection, Dr. Hall said, "Among the honors one could hope to achieve as a scholar in the field of Public Administration, being named a NAPA fellow is at the very top. It is very humbling to join the ranks of such distinguished fellows across the country, and particularly to be one of only six NAPA fellows in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Being recognized by NAPA is an honor because it is an organization that clearly manifests the important relationship between scholarship and practice in its work. I look forward to working alongside Academy fellows as we confront the grand challenges facing society."
Dr. Hall resides with his family in northern Pulaski County. He graduated from Science Hill Independent School and Somerset High School before earning the Bachelor of Arts from Centre College and the Master of Public Administration and Ph.D. in Public Administration from the University of Kentucky. He is Past Master of Somerset Lodge #111 F&AM. Dr. Hall was appointed by the American Society of Public Administration (ASPA) to serve as Co-Editor in Chief of Public Administration Review, the discipline's most widely-cited journal, from 2018-2023. He currently serves as Professor and Ph.D. Program Director in the School of Public Administration at the University of Central Florida. He has also served on the faculties of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Texas at Dallas, Rutgers University--Newark, and in visiting capacity at the University of Kentucky Martin School and Monash University in Australia. He has given lectures around the world and his work is widely published in top Public Administration journals in the area of public management, explicitly public sector performance and evidence based policy. His work frequently concentrates on questions of local economic development. He serves or has served on the editorial boards of Public Administration Review, The Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory, Public Performance and Management Review, State and Local Government Review, the Commonwealth Review of Political Science, and the Journal of Public Administration Education. Dr. Hall was program chair for the 2016 ASPA conference in Seattle, WA. He is a Past Chair of the American Society for Public Administration's Center for Accountability and Performance. He has served on the Council for ASPA's Section on Public Performance Management and to the executive committee of the American Political Science Association's Section on Federalism and Intergovernmental Relations. He is president-elect of the Southeastern Conference of Public Administration (SECoPA) for the term beginning September 2021.
"I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy L. Hall to the Academy's 2020 class of Fellows," said Terry Gerton, President and CEO of the Academy. "Our distinguished Fellows are nationally recognized for their expertise and contributions to the field of public administration and Dr. Hall is no exception. During this especially turbulent time for government, we welcome his experience and perspective as we work collaboratively to find solutions to the Grand Challenges in Public Administration, advance social equity and build resilient communities."
Selection of the Academy's new Fellows follows a rigorous review of the individual's contributions to the field of public administration and policy. A Fellows Nominating Committee makes its recommendations to the full Fellowship, which then votes on those individuals to be elected. The 2020 class joins more than 940 Academy Fellows -- including former cabinet officers, members of Congress, governors, mayors and state legislators, as well as prominent scholars, business executives, and public administrators.
