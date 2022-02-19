Protect your heart

Heart disease is the number one cause of illness and death for North American women and kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. February is Women's Heart Health Month, and it is a great time for women to start taking better care of their hearts all year round.
It's important to know your personal risk for heart disease and your family history. Common risk factors for heart disease include elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, smoking, diabetes, a sedentary lifestyle and being overweight or obese.
Two of the best ways to improve your heart health is to change your diet and to exercise.
You have many different options to change your diet for the better. Most of them include incorporating more vegetables and fruits and fiber sources into your diet. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's MyPlate encourages people to fill half of their plates with fruits and vegetables. Good sources of fiber are beans, barley and oats.
You can also start incorporating more Mediterranean meals into your diet. People in Mediterranean countries tend to have lower rates of heart disease because they eat a diet rich in monounsaturated fat and linolenic acid. They consume more olive oil, fish, fruits and vegetables.
High blood pressure can be a major contributing factor to heart disease and arteriosclerosis. If you have high blood pressure, learning to control it can greatly reduce your risk of developing heart disease. The DASH, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, diet has been proven to significantly lower blood pressure. This diet involves limiting your salt intake and consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, fiber and lean meats.
More than two-thirds of Kentuckians are not active, and 71% of women in the state report being sedentary. You can become more heart healthy by incorporating more movement into your day. That doesn't necessarily mean you have to spend hours at the gym. If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, you can start small by doing things like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking further away from a store entrance, playing tag with your children or walking around your neighborhood. Every bit of movement helps.
A great recipe to start getting your fruits and vegetables in is Apple Spinach Salad:
5 ounces fresh spinach
4 large Gala apples
2 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup slivered almonds, toasted (see directions below)
½ cup golden raisins
Dressing:
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon finely chopped garlic
Wash and Dry fresh spinach. Tear into small pieces. Core and chop apples into bite sized pieces. Do not peel. Mix together spinach, apples, cheese, almonds and raisins. In a small bowl, stir together dressing ingredients and pour over salad mixture. Toss and serve.
To toast almonds: Spread almonds evenly into a small saute pan, over medium high heat for about 30 seconds, stir. Continue to heat almonds for an additional 3-5 minutes, stirring often for even browning. Remove from heat when almonds are fragrant and turning golden brown around the edges. Immediately pour almonds into a dish to cool.
