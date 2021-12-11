The Daniel Boone National Forest trail planning team has extended online public feedback on the Forest trails system through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The team, composed of employees from the Daniel Boone National Forest and specialists from Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Kay-Linn Enterprises, is conducting a holistic analysis of the Forest's sprawling trail system that will result in a guiding document that provides a vision for future management of the Forest's trail system.
The team conducted on-the-ground assessment of more than 600-miles of trails, including popular local trails like the Natural Arch Loop and the Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail, and is extending its public feedback period through a virtual public engagement hub. From the hub, Forest trail users can drop pins on a virtual map to identify problem areas or spots for potential improvement. They can also fill out a short survey that shares more general information about what they want from their trail system.
Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest trail planning project or share your experiences on the hub at https://appliedtrailsresearch.mysocialpinpoint.com/dbnf.
Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest on the Forest's website, Facebook, or Twitter.
