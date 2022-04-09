Public health week celebrated 

Where we live impacts our communities' health. And we can make our communities healthier, stronger and safer! We're excited to announce the 2022 National Public Health Week theme is "Public Health is Where You Are."
Your local health department's mission, generally speaking, is to promote the public's health.
Public health professionals try to prevent problems from happening or recurring through implementing educational programs, recommending policies, promoting healthy lifestyles, assuring a safe environment and through the detection and control of infectious diseases. In contrast, clinical professionals like doctors and nurses, focus primarily on treating individuals after they become sick or injured.
This year's theme, Public Health Is Where You Are, celebrates what we know is true: The places where we are, physically, mentally and societally, affect our health and our lives. As we celebrate the 27th NPHW, April 4-10, we want everyone to focus not just on what we can do as individuals, but what we can do as communities to protect and prioritize public health.
It is important to note that Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in our nation. A few healthy lifestyle choices could change this. First, eating normally proportioned helpings of nutritious foods including at least five fruits and vegetables a day can lower weight and reduce heart disease and diabetes. Second, exercising about 30 minutes per day can lower blood pressure. Third, avoiding the use of tobacco products can reduce several types of cancer. Finally, making sure you get your needed preventive screenings can detect diseases early and greatly increase your chances for a positive health outcomes, while receiving your recommended vaccinations can prevent acquiring disease in the first place. Visit our website at www.LCDHD.org and click the "52 Weeks to Health" banner to learn more about each of these areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.