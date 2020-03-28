The Sixties were dominated by the Vietnam War and Civil Rights Protests. The decade saw assassinations of President John F Kennedy and Martin Luther King, and a scare from the Cuban Missile Crisis. The period finally ended on a good note when the first man took "One Giant Leap For Mankind" on the moon.
In Somerset and Pulaski County we had just retired telephone operators, gotten rid of "party lines" and were getting used to dial telephones. We had four sometimes "snowy" channels on television and we had never heard of a smartphone. We talked with our tongues instead of text with our fingers.
Despite rumbles of war in far-off Vietnam and civil rights unrest in distant cities, Pulaski countians were safe at home and driving on our first four-lane highway between Somerset and Burnside. We stood in awe on the banks of Lake Cumberland, a sea-like body of water attracting the money-spending admirals of the Ohio Navy. We carved our own paths into the future.
We lived in peace with our neighbors, had total confidence in our government and gathered with our friends on the front porch. As dusk settled in we watched our kids play "kick the can" and catch lightening bugs in a jar to make nature's lantern. We didn't keep a social distance and greeted one another with a warm hug and hearty handshake. We came to town on Saturday.
As we deal with the eerie business shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may calm our nerves to pause a moment and relive a time in our lives when America was Great:
NEWSPAPER HEADLINES
MARCH 1962
58 YEARS AG0
BILL ESTABLISHES SOMERSET COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Gov. Bert Combs' proposal to set up a system of two-year community colleges won final approval in the Legislature last week.
The measure, House Bill 234, passed the Senate 32 to 2. It had already cleared the House and now goes to the governor.
SHOPPING CENTERS PLANNED
Members of Somerset Chamber Of Commerce reported at Tuesday's meeting two shopping centers are being planned in suburbs of Somerset. One would be a 20-store unit and the other would contain eight businesses. Mrs. David Olson said the 20-store unit would cost about a million dollars and probably be located on U.S. 27 truck route. (Completed in 1959, U.S. 27, through efforts of Gov. "Happy" Chandler and Pulaski countian Arthur Prather, had been expanded from two to four lanes between Somerset and Burnside. Most of the area along the new four lane was farmland. Existing businesses along the highway at the time were Standard Armature, Cornett's Machine Shop, Finley's Drive-In and Family Drive-In Theater).
TOURISM ECONOMY GROWING
Lake Cumberland, impounded in late 1950, is base for a growing tourism industry in Pulaski and surrounding counties. The lake, a mile wide in some places, stretches more than 100 miles from Wolf Creek Dam in Russell County eastward through Pulaski County to near Corbin.
CHARGE TO THE GRAND JURY
Circuit Judge R.C. Tartar charged the Grand Jury to investigate " ... an epidemic of break-ins and looting of houses and camps in the south end of the county." (Judge Tartar's charge to each session of the Grand Jury was a news event covered by newspaper and radio station reporters).
HOSPITAL DRIVE TOPS $2,500
The current drive to solicit funding to furnish the new wing of Somerset City Hospital reached the $2,550.22 mark this week, reported Elmer l. Crozier, hospital administrator. (Old Somerset City Hospital was on Bourne Avenue at the junction with South Central Avenue).
AUTOMATIC
WASHER SALE
A. Goldenberg is advertising a General Electric automatic washer for $136.66 with trade. The filter-flow washing system catches lint, won't clog.
KIWANIS CLUB
REPORT
Herb Ledford and Ed Gragg gave the annual achievement report Thursday night at the club's regular meeting at Hotel Beecher.
ZOLLICOFFER PARK RECOGNITION
State Representative Leonard Hislope introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, with the Senate concurring, that the state through its appropriate agencies confer official recognition upon Zollicoffer Park at Nancy.
7-GABLES RESTAURANT REOPENS
Seven Gables Restaurant in Burnside reopened for business Sunday, February 25. The restaurant has been redecorated throughout. Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Jones are managers.
TOP VALUE STAMPS FREE
Pulaski Drug Store, your Walgreen Agency, is offering 50 extra Top Value Stamps with a cash purchase if $2 or more. Fountain and cigarettes excluded. (Pulaski Drug Store was located in Downtown Somerset at the current Commonwealth Journal location).
BUSY INTERSECTION
The busiest intersection in Somerset is the junction of East Mt. Vernon and Maple streets. (All retail businesses were located in Downtown Somerset. Somerset was a "Saturday Town" and business hours were from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Most businesses closed on Wednesday afternoons " ... to give owners and employees time to "enjoy" the lake)."
BIG TIRE SALE
Ben S. Mattingly is advertising certified used tires for $4.88, top quality Rawls recaps for $7.88 and new General STM Nylons for $11.88.
BEE LICK NEWS
Miss Connie S. Hawkins entertained her small friends in honor of her birthday on Monday night. Refreshments were served. All enjoyed the evening.
SYMBOL OF SERVICE
Kentucky Utilities Company says: "Only electric living brings you 1962 values at 1940 prices." (KU gave a homeowner $50 to build an all-electric home).
GARLAND
REGISTERED
D.J. Garland, engineer with the Kentucky Department of Highways, Burnside, recently was registered as a civil engineer. (Garland lived at Tateville).
NANCY NEWS NOTE
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Haney and son Mark have returned from a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Carl Daniels at Westville, Ill. While there, Mr. Haney and Dr. Daniels went to Starks Nursery in Missouri.
SHOE BARGAINS
Hughes Department Store offers Wesboro shoes for men -- $7.98 and $9.98. (Paul Hughes was owner of the Downtown Somerset store. Self-service was still in early stages and a customer at Hughes Department Store would be "waited on" by Mr. Hughes or one of his clerks).
CITY PROPERTY LISTINGS
Mrs. Mabel Love warns Somerset residents there is just one more week in which city property may be listed for tax purposes. (Mabel's husband was Clarence Love, a long-time city clerk).
RECOVERING FROM ILLNESS
Mrs. Sam Sears has recovered from an attack of pleurisy and has resumed her duties at United Department Store.
WE STOP SHIMMY
Hard steering and tire wear? Specialist on wheel alignment and frame straightening -- Somerset Machine Shop.
NANCY NEWS NOTES
Mrs. Willie Rogers spent Friday with Mr. and Mrs. Luther Burge at Campground.
SIX LOCAL
FATALITIES
Six died in traffic accidents in Pulaski County during 1961. (A Pulaski County sheriff had only two deputies and most accident investigations were done by Kentucky State Police).
HAYNES ATTENDS MEETING
Cecil Haynes on Thursday attended a meeting of Chevrolet dealers in Louisville. Mrs. Haynes accompanied him to Louisville and they returned home Friday.
CATRON ATTENDS PEACE OFFICERS MEETING
Somerset Police Chief Harold Catron attended a meeting of officers and directors of Kentucky Peace Offices Association in Elizabethtown.
LOAD AND A HALF
It took a 15-ton forklift from Kentucky Tie and Lumber Company to get a Kelly job printing press into The Commonwealth and Somerset Journal building. (Those were days when the local newspapers had a commercial printing department).
NEW NURSING HOME
Crestview Nursing Home, a new and modern 10-unit facility, is nearing completion on South Richardson Drive.
DOOLIN STORE NEWS
Orville and Charlie Barron of Bobtown were Sunday afternoon guests of Olen and Everett Hargis.
NATIONAL FOREST BOOSTS ECONOMY
Cumberland National Forest, a half million acres in size, contributes much to the forest economy of the area and supports a sizable wood-using industry. (Cumberland National Forest is now Daniel Boone National Forest).
SENATE APPROVES REDISTRICTING BILL
Kentucky State Senate last Wednesday voted 31-6 in favor of a Combs' Administration Bill to reduce the state's Congressional districts from eight to seven. This action places Pulaski County in the Fifth District. (Congressman Hal Rogers has represented the 5th Congressional District since 1981. Rogers succeeded Dr. Tim Lee Carter).
C OF C SPEARHEADS COLLEGE FUND DRIVE
Somerset Chamber of Commerce agrees to raise funds to purchase necessary land and assist in financing construction of a two-year extension of the University of Kentucky in Somerset.
BAPTIST REVIVAL
Revival services at Somerset's First Baptist Church will begin Sunday and continue 11 days, through Wednesday, March 28. There are both morning and evening services.
NEW NEWSPAPER
Somerset's newest newspaper -- The Creative Press -- appears on streets of the city. Printed by the offset production method at Glasgow, Ky., the paper is edited by Andrew Norfleet, Russell Springs, and Ollie Caplin, Somerset, and is to be published weekly.
BEDROOM BARGAIN
A. Goldenberg is selling a new, modern design, 7-piece bedroom group for $136.
COUNTRY CLUB DANCE
The Somerset Country Club will sponsor a dance at the club Saturday night, March 29 from 9 p.m. until midnight.
THE FAIR STORE
Playtex girdlers with cloth lining now start at $8.95.
NAMED POSTMASTER
Marvin W. Stogstill has been appointed postmaster at Acorn. He has been serving as assistant postmaster since June 28. 1961.
GASOLINE PRICES
Regular gasoline at the pump is 31 cents a gallon.
