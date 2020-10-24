On September 12, 2020, the 11th Annual Pulaski County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and Sale was held at Ard Ridge Cattle Company in Nancy, KY. This event gives the youth of Pulaski County the chance to showcase their livestock project one last time before the end of the season. The exhibitors have worked all year with the animals putting in countless hours working with their animals and multiple miles traveling to different shows across the state to showcase their hard work. This year we had 12 exhibitors mask up and participate in the show representing 3 different species showing pigs, sheep, and cattle.
We have only been able to continue this great event in Pulaski County for 11 years because of the support that the kids receive from our great community. It is because of those who come out to watch the show, our buyers, and the sponsors that give donations to help support the kids, that help make this event such a success.
Our sponsors this year include: Pulaski County Cattlemen's, Pulaski County Farm Bureau, Warner Fertilizer, Somerset Farm Equipment, John Vanhook Farm Bureau, Lake Cumberland Livestock Market, Jon Anderson Farms, Adkins Farm, Harris & Associates, Lake Cumberland Real Estate, Leaning Pine Farms, Science Hill Milling, Kentucky Nutrition Systems, First & Farmers Bank, Southern States, and Valley Farm Equipment.
We would like to give a special thanks to Leonard and June Branscum and their family for allowing us to use the great facilities at Ard Ridge Cattle Company to host this event. Another thanks to Rick Barker at Godby Realty and Auction for giving his time and expertise to announce the show and take care of the auction.
The live auction part of the event is always one of the bigger draws for the crowd. With 11 out of 12 animals being sold this year, Lake Cumberland Livestock Market purchased 9 of the 11 animals including the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Steer, Reserve Champion Sheep and Reserve Champion Hog. KNS Animal Nutrition Specialist & Bio Sciences purchased the Grand Champion Sheep. Bluegrass Livestock Market purchased the Grand Champion Hog.
Placings for the 2020 Show & Sale:
Grand Champion Steer- Claire Peterson, Reserve Steer- Kate Bruner, 3rd Place Steer- Jack Bruner, 4th Place Steer- Grace Bruner
Grand Champion Lamb- Cameron Dunagan, Reserve Lamb- Sierra Daniels, 3rd Place Lamb- Payton Daniels, 4th Place Lamb- Rebecca Debord, 5th Place Lamb- Natalie Chaney, 6th Place Lamb- Dixie Evans
Grand Champion Pig- Reba Prather, Reserve Champion Pig- Hannah Phelps
We are very proud of each of these individuals.
New This Year: 1st Annual 4-H Country Ham Donation Auction
New this year to our Show and Sale was the incorporation of our 1st Annual 4-H Country Ham Donation Auction. Starting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day back in January 2020, Pulaski County 4-H had 17 youth start the curing process of two green (raw, uncured) hams at the Adair County Extension Office. In a typical year, youth select one of their two hams to be judged at the KY State Fair (KSF) along with giving a speech at the KSF. This year, it was decided that youth would have to write an essay in place of a speech and that their hams would be judged at the Shelby County Extension Office on a separate day. After their hams have been judged at the KSF, youth can decide if they want to sell their ham or keep it. We had seven youth decide to sell their ham this year in our 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and Sale. All seven hams that were auctioned off and brought a combined grand total of $1,480. The 4-H youth received 100% of the sale thanks to a special donation from Pulaski County Farm Bureau.
A thank you for the buyers of our country hams: Lake Cumberland Livestock, KNS, Gina Noland, Tammy Cole, Rick Barker, Alyssa Keck, and Jack Debord.
4-H youth that sold their hams are: Payton Daniels, Sierra Daniels, Rebecca Debord, Savannah Drew, Ian Horseman, Cole Keith and Isaiah Stevenson.
Livestock programs are one of the most recognized aspects of 4-H, but many people do not know these programs help young people develop positive character traits and become the leaders of tomorrow. These programs introduce many youth to animals, but more importantly, the youth learn many life skills through their participation. Livestock projects allow 4-H'ers to get firsthand experience in raising and caring for an animal. This project teaches youth responsibility as they are in charge of caring for another life. As the animal grows, young people can take pride in knowing they helped the animal develop and mature.
For more information on how you or your child can get involved with 4-H, contact Jennifer Cole, Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development at the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361.
