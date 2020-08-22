This year unfortunately, our local county fair was cancelled because of COVID-19. For 4-H, that meant there would be no Floral Hall for youth to submit their 4-H projects to be judged and to possibly be sent on to the KY State Fair. Although it was announced later that Cloverville at the KY State Fair had also been cancelled, we still wanted to host a "County Fair Showcase" for our local youth to submit their 4-H projects in and be rewarded for their hard work. Our Pulaski County Fair Board was very generous and agreed to pay for the youth's premiums. (A fair premium is award money given based upon the ribbon received for each project.)
This year, we hosted the Pulaski County 4-H County Fair Showcase at the Pulaski County Extension Office the week of July 27th-31st. Youth projects/exhibits were checked in on Monday and Tuesday, exhibits were judged on Wednesday and then they were picked up on Thursday and Friday. The showcase was closed to the public but a Facebook live video was done to show all of the projects submitted once they were judged. Our judges this year came from Pulaski, Clinton, Russell, and Wayne counties. We are extremely thankful for those that came to the office to judge.
There was a grand total of 129 projects submitted by 15 youth ages 9-18 and 7 youth ages 5-8 (cloverbuds). Projects submitted were from the KY State Fair catalog. Categories included foods, photography, home environment, horticulture and plant science, wood science, forestry, entomology, needlework, and arts. Some projects submitted were from free kits that the youth received from the Pulaski County Extension Office.
To learn more about local 4-H opportunities, contact Jennifer Cole at the Pulaski County office of the UK Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.