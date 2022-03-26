The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board recently approved $1,188,339 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
"Each month the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board comes together to make investments to keep our agricultural industry diversified," Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. "From the smallest awards funded to the largest, all have the opportunity to change an agricultural producer's well being and livelihood."
Included in the awards was $8,375 for Pulaski County's Shared-Use Equipment Program.
The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.
