The Pulaski County District Spelling Bee, sponsored by Pulaski Farm Bureau, was held on February 22nd, 2022 in the Pulaski County High School Auditorium. Fourteen students participated from local schools. Mr. Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools gave opening remarks and welcomed guests. Roxanna Bishop, Public Relations Director/District Spelling Bee Coordinator for Pulaski County, introduced Spelling Bee Participants.
Judges for this year's Spelling Bee were, Annette Cottrell, Executive Assistant to Superintendent Richardson, Pulaski County Schools, Teresa Nicholas, Director of Curriculum, Pulaski County Schools, Pulaski County Schools, and Rebecca Wright, Finance Director, Pulaski County Schools. Pronouncer was Amy Polston, Elementary Curriculum Supervisor for Pulaski County Schools. Working sound was Mike Braun, High School Curriculum Supervisor.
Participants in the Spelling Bee were Keller Ball, Burnside Elementary, Christopher Morrow, Eubank Elementary, Olyvia Keck, Hopkins Elementary, Brady Burton, Meece Middle, Killian Forbes, Nancy Elementary, Sidney Debord, Northern Elementary, Madilynn Plants, Northern Middle, Jasper Pace, Oak Hill Elementary, Trey Crowder, Pulaski Elementary, Matthew Bullock, Science Hill Independent, Hunter Mason, Shopville Elementary, Charleston Girdler, Somerset Christian, Gabe Moats, Southern Elementary, and Kylie Dalton, Southern Middle.
The winner for this year's District Spelling Bee was Sidney Debord, a 5 grade student from Northern Elementary School. Runner up was fourth grade student, Olyvia Keck, representing Meece Middle School.
A big thanks to Pulaski Farm Bureau for sponsoring the District Wide Spelling Bee. Thank you to Mr. Bill White, Farm Bureau member for presenting our participant, winner, and runner up trophies.
