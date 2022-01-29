Pulaski County Extension District Board welcomed two new board members at their January 20th meeting. Suzi Lawson and Bryce Todd were sworn in by County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
Extension District Board members are appointed by the county judge executive to serve a three-year term. Board members are selected to show an equal representation of the county in all major geographical areas (north, south, east, west, and central). Lawson will be representing the southern Pulaski County and Todd will be representing the northern Pulaski County.
Lawson and Todd replace former board members, Celeste Logsdon and Wes Hargis. Logsdon and Hargis served two consecutive three-year terms. While the extension service is sad to see Logsdon and Hargis depart the Extension District Board, they are excited that Lawson and Todd have agreed to serve on the Extension District Board.
