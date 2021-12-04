Louisville, KY (December 2, 2021) - Pulaski County Farm Bureau won top honors for its region of the state in the 2021 Safety Challenge Awards competition during Kentucky Farm Bureau's annual meeting in Louisville. The award was given to Pulaski County for partnering with local organizations to develop a comprehensive safety training program for local youth. Topics included water, alcohol, fire, lawn mower, electrical and wildlife safety, as well as, first aid. The training was presented to nearly 800 eighth-grade students.
Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state's largest general farm organization with more than 465,000 member families. For more news and updates from Kentucky Farm Bureau, visit KYFBNewsroom.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.