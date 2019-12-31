Pulaski County High School FFA members Konner Hargis, Josh Kerr and Zach Hall are helping spread Christmas cheer with their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects at Heffelfinger Tree Farm. This choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm located just outside Somerset employs Konner, Josh and Zach to help customers select the perfect tree, then prepare it to make the trip home. They also help assemble the greenery pieces and wreaths that the farm sells during the Christmas season.
Their SAE gives these three young men insight into of the demands of a seasonal business. Since the Christmas tree farm is only open between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they can't miss a day.
While the setting makes their SAE pretty unique, the skills of customer service, good communication, horticulture experience and small equipment operation are skills they'll carry with them long after high school.
Konner, Josh & Zach's SAE is just one more example of how Kentucky FFA is giving students real-world experience and helping develop students into leaders.
