The Pulaski County Gifted Program hosted an open house for its students and their families on Sunday, September 8 in the school district's board room. The event, organized by gifted educators Beth Patrick and Krista Pierce, sought to familiarize parents with the program, its services, and ideas to further gifted education in the home setting. While at the event, students and their parents were invited to work together to learn ways to further students' curiosity and skill in their areas of giftedness. In all, nearly 200 guests attended.
