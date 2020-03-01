• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Popeye's
2911 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection -- okay to open.
Dunbar Intergenerational Center
255 South Maple Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Modern Vending
155 E. University
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Buffalo Wings & Rings
4065 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
McDonald's South
4000 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Non-food contact surfaces unclean.
PJ's Day Care
327 Clifty Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Pulaski County Senior Center
125 E. University Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Serendipity at Mill Springs
9249 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: 90
Violations: No sanitizer at dish sink-poor repair; Cold bar items above 41 degrees less than 2 hours -- set up ice station to keep things cold -- corrected; Hot bar foods less than 135 degrees for less than two hours -- reheated to 165 degrees -- corrected; Ceiling above ice machine in poor repair; some cooler units not working.
Serendipity at Mill Springs
9249 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Followup: Ceiling above ice machine in poor repair; some cooler units not working -- both items are being worked on.
Burritos Cha Cha Cha
6377 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: Followup: No violations at time of inspection.
Muggbee's
100 Stonecrest Dr.
Rating Score: 80
Violations: Door sweep in poor repair; floor unclean/in poor repair; ice scoop not stored properly; ice machine unclean; food not protected in storage; food stored on floor; water standing in kitchen; shelves unclean; vents unclean; food containers unclean; walls unclean; spray bottles not labeled; no test strips; no hot water; food not protected/uncovered.
Muggbee's
100 Stonecrest Dr.
Rating Score: 92
Violations: Followup: Door sweep in poor repair; standing water in floor; ice scoop not stored properly; ice machine unclean; vents unclean.
Wildcat Beer, Wine & Spirits
775 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
El Taxco Mexican Bar & Grill
918 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 97
Violations: Improper date marking on labeled foods in walk in cooler; ceilings in poor repair in kitchen area; kitchen hand sink blocked by soda machine tank -- corrected.
First Presbyterian Church
200 N. Vine Street
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Dented cans.
Cracker Barrel
1899 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Baxter's Coffee
427 Ogden Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
PJ's Primary Care #2
315 McLin Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
