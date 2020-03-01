• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Popeye's

2911 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection -- okay to open.

Dunbar Intergenerational Center

255 South Maple Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Modern Vending

155 E. University

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Buffalo Wings & Rings

4065 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

McDonald's South

4000 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Non-food contact surfaces unclean.

PJ's Day Care

327 Clifty Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Pulaski County Senior Center

125 E. University Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Serendipity at Mill Springs

9249 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: 90

Violations: No sanitizer at dish sink-poor repair; Cold bar items above 41 degrees less than 2 hours -- set up ice station to keep things cold -- corrected; Hot bar foods less than 135 degrees for less than two hours -- reheated to 165 degrees -- corrected; Ceiling above ice machine in poor repair; some cooler units not working.

Serendipity at Mill Springs

9249 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Followup: Ceiling above ice machine in poor repair; some cooler units not working -- both items are being worked on.

Burritos Cha Cha Cha

6377 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: Followup: No violations at time of inspection.

Muggbee's

100 Stonecrest Dr.

Rating Score: 80

Violations: Door sweep in poor repair; floor unclean/in poor repair; ice scoop not stored properly; ice machine unclean; food not protected in storage; food stored on floor; water standing in kitchen; shelves unclean; vents unclean; food containers unclean; walls unclean; spray bottles not labeled; no test strips; no hot water; food not protected/uncovered.

Muggbee's

100 Stonecrest Dr.

Rating Score: 92

Violations: Followup: Door sweep in poor repair; standing water in floor; ice scoop not stored properly; ice machine unclean; vents unclean.

Wildcat Beer, Wine & Spirits

775 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

El Taxco Mexican Bar & Grill

918 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 97

Violations: Improper date marking on labeled foods in walk in cooler; ceilings in poor repair in kitchen area; kitchen hand sink blocked by soda machine tank -- corrected.

First Presbyterian Church

200 N. Vine Street

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Dented cans.

Cracker Barrel

1899 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Baxter's Coffee

427 Ogden Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

PJ's Primary Care #2

315 McLin Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

