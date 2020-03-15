• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Pollo Feliz
887 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to open.
Old Town Grill
4150 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: Follow-up; No violations at time of inspection.
Ruby Tuesday
1975 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 94
Violations: Manually feeding dishwasher level at 200 ppm; under buffet/salad bar soiled; vent above grill soiled; dishwasher not sanitizing/not reaching hot temperature.
Southfork Fish Company
280 Hwy. 790
Rating Score: Food Service: 96. Retail Food: 99
Violations: Potatoes stored of floor; paper towels stored on floor; no paper towels in restrooms; food prep and dishes in three compartment sink at same time.
Reno's
6361 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 95
Violations: Cooler out of temperature/milk/pie slices/lemons cooler; cooler next to grill has water pooled on bottom shelf; cooler door in poor repair.
Big Lots
248 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Tree Top Toddlers Child Care
300 W. 635
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Chick fil A
2400 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Long John Silver
3218 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 97
Violations: Freezer door not seald properly; ceiling leaks in lobby area.
Bluegrass Senior Living
145 Tower Circle
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations-OK to open.
