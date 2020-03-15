• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Pollo Feliz

887 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to open.

Old Town Grill

4150 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: Follow-up; No violations at time of inspection.

Ruby Tuesday

1975 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 94

Violations: Manually feeding dishwasher level at 200 ppm; under buffet/salad bar soiled; vent above grill soiled; dishwasher not sanitizing/not reaching hot temperature.

Southfork Fish Company

280 Hwy. 790

Rating Score: Food Service: 96. Retail Food: 99

Violations: Potatoes stored of floor; paper towels stored on floor; no paper towels in restrooms; food prep and dishes in three compartment sink at same time.

Reno's

6361 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 95

Violations: Cooler out of temperature/milk/pie slices/lemons cooler; cooler next to grill has water pooled on bottom shelf; cooler door in poor repair.

Big Lots

248 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Tree Top Toddlers Child Care

300 W. 635

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Chick fil A

2400 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Long John Silver

3218 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 97

Violations: Freezer door not seald properly; ceiling leaks in lobby area.

Bluegrass Senior Living

145 Tower Circle

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations-OK to open.

