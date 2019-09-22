Pulaski County Homemakers Holiday Cooking

Members from the various Pulaski County Extension Homemaker Clubs have been meeting weekly to sample recipes and make plans for their annual holiday tasting luncheon. "Pumpkin Kisses and Holiday Wishes" will be the theme for this year's event that will be held at the Langdon Street Baptist Church Activity Center, located at 103 Langdon Street. There will be one seating, starting at 12:00 noon, in this huge activity center. Lots of parking is also available at the Activity Center.
Tickets to the holiday luncheon will go on sale on Tuesday, October 1, at the Pulaski County Extension Office starting at 8:00 o'clock. The cost is $20 which includes a variety of foods, a personal gift, plus a recipe booklet of those items served. A variety of door prizes are also given out. Come by the office this week and purchase your ticket since seating is limited. The holiday luncheon makes a wonderful holiday gift.
The Homemakers Annual Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Somerset Mall from 10:00 to 6:00. Rental tables are available to all interested craft makers. Tables are renting for $10 each to homemaker members and $25 to non-homemaker members. Come by the Extension Office to rent your table. You must rent your table in advance and cannot bring in other tables to set up with the rental tables. Gather your baskets, knitting and crocheting items, woodcrafts, paintings, pictures, or other items that will make great holiday gifts or decorations.
