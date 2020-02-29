The Humane Society would like to introduce Bindi. Her name means 'fierce' and this young feline earned her name when she fought off a predatory attacker that killed all of her kittens but one.
According to PCHS' Marguerite Arnold, Bindi was injured during the attack but survived to raise her single kitten Mina. "She was a caring mother and is a playful, loving adult cat," Arnold said.
Bindi hopes to leap into her own home where she can share that feline cuteness and affection with her own humans who offer safety and love. She has striking markings and is a bobtail kitty. Her adoption fee is $79.50; she is fully vetted; spayed; vaccinated and micro chipped.
Contact the Pulaski County Humane Society at 606-451-2367 for more information and for an application.
