Pulaski County Humane Society's spotlight on Chester the Cat

Photo submitted

Chester, this week's Humane Society Spotlight Pet, may be totally deaf but he's otherwise healthy and loving.

Meet Chester.

The Pulaski County Humane Society rescued this totally deaf cat who is otherwise healthy and loving -- and in desperate need of a good home. In addition to his disability, Chester has a slowly healing paw believed to have been caught in a trap. X-rays revealed he has also been shot and has numerous pellets in his body.

"These are not critical injuries or causing pain so no surgery [is] currently required," PCHS' Marguerite Arnold said. "Sadly Chester, with his hearing issue, wouldn't have had any idea someone meaning him harm was anywhere near. So he was easy prey for a cruel person."

Arnold continued that Chester is safe for now with a medical foster. The Humane Society is seeking a safe, loving home for him without other cats and where he can be kept indoors from now on.

If you are interested in adopting Chester for a $79.50 fee, contact the Humane Society at 606-451-2367 for an application.

Tags

Recommended for you