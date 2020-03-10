Pulaski County Humane Society's spotlight on Chester the Cat

Meet Chester.
The Pulaski County Humane Society rescued this totally deaf cat who is otherwise healthy and loving -- and in desperate need of a good home. In addition to his disability, Chester has a slowly healing paw believed to have been caught in a trap. X-rays revealed he has also been shot and has numerous pellets in his body.
"These are not critical injuries or causing pain so no surgery [is] currently required," PCHS' Marguerite Arnold said. "Sadly Chester, with his hearing issue, wouldn't have had any idea someone meaning him harm was anywhere near. So he was easy prey for a cruel person."
Arnold continued that Chester is safe for now with a medical foster. The Humane Society is seeking a safe, loving home for him without other cats and where he can be kept indoors from now on.
If you are interested in adopting Chester for a $79.50 fee, contact the Humane Society at 606-451-2367 for an application.
