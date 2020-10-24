Pulaski County Parents as Teachers receives national recognition as Blue Ribbon Affiliate

Pulaski County Parents as Teachers has earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., (PATNC) as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the PATNC's international network. The official designation was made on October 1, 2019.
Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that Pulaski County Parents as Teachers is a high-quality member of the home visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity. Families in Somerset and Pulaski County are positively impacted by the services delivered by this program.
The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening, and connections to community resources. It equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.
"To earn the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers' standards of fidelity and quality," said Lori Price, Coordinator of Children/Family Support Services for Pulaski County Schools. "Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families. Congratulations to our Parent Educators Carrie Altmaier, Donnel Rainwater, and Amy Smith for achieving this endorsement!"
Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program's effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes. It also verifies that a program is being implemented as designed. Parents as Teachers' rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate's accountability to the community it serves.
Services are provided virtually during this time of social distancing. If you have a child age birth - kindergarten and want more information about Pulaski County Parents as Teachers, call 606-679-1123 ext. 2568.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.