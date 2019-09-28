PULASKI COUNTY RESIDENTS LED NATION IN SODA POP CONSUMPTION
93 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 29, 1926
Burnside Cut Off from Outside World
Residents of Burnside will be cut off from the outside world for another winter as the State Highway Commissioner Tuesday refused to advertise for a surfacing contract on the road from Somerset to Burnside and to McCreary County.
Governor W. J. Fields and Commissioner Helburn had assured Somerset and Burnside citizens that the contact would be let this fall and the action of the commissioner came as a surprise and a disappointment to the delegations from this and McCreary Counties.
Children Narrowly Escape
Two children of Mr. Lee Buck, one about four years old and the other less than a year old, had a narrow escape from injury when a truck, in which they were playing, went down the steep Sullivan Hill near Ferguson and landed in a gulley.
The truck barely missed striking a telephone pole. It did not overturn.
Mr. Buck had parked the truck near his residence and the children climbed up in the front seat and the older of the two released the brake, causing the car to start downhill. The four-year old child jumped from the car as it started on its downward path. The baby was thrown from the seat to the floorboard, but escaped with a cut lip.
Somerset Wins
Season Opener
The Somerset High School eleven opened its 1926 campaign at the Clara Morrow Field Friday afternoon, defeating the Kentucky School for the Deaf team from Danville 25-0. While the score was not as large as some had hoped for, the weather, which was of the warmest variety, slowed up both teams.
Chief dependence was placed on off tackle smashes and end runs as Somerset attempted just two passes, both of which were incomplete. McKinney, the same old tearing, bruising, bush hog scored Somerset's first touchdown in the first period, taking the ball over from the eight-yard mark.
Kentucky Theatre
Wednesday and Thursday - Fred Church in the "Wolf of Placer," and a serial.
Friday and Saturday - "Riders at Night," starring Big Boy Williams and a Felix the Cat comedy.
Monday and Tuesday - Frank Mayo and Sylvia Dreamer in "Women and Gold," and a comedy.
Commonwealth Going to Seven Columns
Beginning with our next issue, we will increase the size of The Commonwealth from six columns to seven columns. This change is being made in order to give our readers a larger and better county newspaper.
Frequently during the past few months, we have been forced to leave out interesting news items and advertisements on account of lack of space.
Gooch Opening Plate Club
Elsewhere in this issue will be found an advertisement of Dennie Gooch, the jeweler, giving details of the Community Plate Club that will open at his store Oct. 9.
HI-Y Club Officers Elected
The HI-Y Club, one of the most active organizations of the Somerset High School, has named the following officers to serve for the ensuing year:
Ray McKinney, president; Reed Cundiff, vice president; Cabel Owens, treasurer; and Gooch Woodall, secretary.
Members of the advisory committee are: Paul Dexheimer, Bruce Daniel, Ray McKinney and Rev. C. H. Talbot.
Long Bean
Della Gregory, daughter of Mr. G. B. Gregory, of near Somerset, brought to the store of Barnes and Adams, a yard bean grown by her father.
The bean measures 23 ¼ inches and is on display at this office. Mr. Gregory is being urged to exhibit some of his beans at the County Farm, Home and School Fair next week.
Virginia Theatre
Wednesday and Thursday - Leatrice Joy in "Eve's Leave," and Pathe News.
Friday and Saturday - "Sally, Irene and Mary," a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer production, and Pathe comedy.
Monday and Tuesday - Thomas Meighan in "Tin Gods," and an Aesop Fable.
Field Gun on the Square
The American field gun captured by American soldiers in the World War and which was secured by the Pulaski Post American Legion some time ago, has been placed in front of the small fountain on the Public Square. It is attracting much attention.
Marriage Licenses
James Ball, 68, teamster of Newcastle, Ind., and Mrs. Ada Carender, 48, of Burnside.
A. Dewey Baker, 25, chauffeur of Somerset and Marie Williams, 21, of Somerset.
Everett A. Wallace, 22, a teacher of Quinton and Eula M. Cole, 26, of Murray.
Frank W. Fulcher, 19, a farmer of Northfield and Della Phelps, 16, of Northfield.
Louis Floyd, 18, a farmer of Norfleet and Alma Tarter, 18, of Naomi.
Joe Hines Badly Cut
Mrs. Joe Hines was badly cut about the arm and hand Sunday when a large glass bowl she was drying broke.
She was at the home of her mother, Mrs. Grant Griffith, at the time of the accident.
Small Still Located
Sheriff Jack Edwards located a small still and outfit opposite the mouth of Pitman Creek, across the Cumberland River Saturday. He found about a half gallon of singlings. No one was near the still. The still and outfit were destroyed.
Red with Cleveland Team
James "Red" Roberts and "Red" Weaver are playing with the Cleveland Panthers, professional football team, this season. The Panthers defeated Red Grange's Yankees Sunday by the score of 10-0.
Sullivan Makes
Arrest
Deputy Sheriff J. W. Sullivan arrested Hubert Minton Saturday one mile west of Mintonville on Turkey Creek on the charge of drunkenness and assault and battery.
News From 50 Years Ago - Sept. 29, 1969
McAlpin, Gilliam Die on Impact
Funeral services will be held tomorrow for Somerset businessmen J. D. McAlpin and Henry Gilliam, who died on impact when McAlpin's private 1969 twin motor Aztec aircraft crashed a week ago Saturday morning on a rugged mountainside in eastern West Virginia.
Evidence from the plane crash was sighted from the air on a mountain ridge in the Seneca Rock area of Pendleton County, about 35 miles east of Elkins Saturday, ending a week-long search.
According to the Elkins reporter, both McAlpin and Gilliam were thrown clear of the plane and the Pendleton County coroner's report said that both died on impact.
$619 Taken from Nancy
Burglars, working in a dense fog early Saturday morning, pried open a large safe in the Nancy Post Office and made off with $619 in cash and stamps.
Postal Inspector C. J. Parsons said the safe apparently was opened with a large crowbar and a sledge hammer or some other blunt instrument.
Postmaster Sam B. Norfleet said the intruders overlooked a bank sack containing $75 that was lying near the safe. The money belonged to the Nancy Lion's Club.
Pulaskians Drinking More
Residents of Pulaski County are pouring soft drinks down the hatch at a greater rate than ever.
According to a breakdown of national and regional figures, sales of the bubbly beverages broke all previous record in the past year.
It is estimated from the reports that local people consumed soda pop at the rate of 402 eight-ounce bottles per person.
By way of comparison, the United States average was 331 per capita.
News from Sept. 27, 1950 - 69 Years Ago
Dexeimer to Report to China
Mayor John Robert Dexheimer, who served after the last war for many months with General Chenault's Civilian Air Transport in China, and who has been in the states for the past five months, was notified by cablegram Tuesday to report to Hong Kong as soon as possible for duty.
While home on leave he took a special pilot training course and competed his training in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, earning his federal pilot's license.
Adams Called into Service
Milton Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Adams, who owns and operates a garage on Highway East 80, has been notified to report to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19 for duty with the United States Air Force. He retains the rank of Master Sergeant and Line Chief which he held with the Air Corps in World War II.
Gilmore Moving to Madison
Dr. Don F. Gilmore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred O. Catron, Somerset, a veterinarian, is moving this week to Madison, Ind., where he will practice his professions.
He bought a home there last week. Dr. Gilmore is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Veterinarian School of Ames, Iowa.
He served as meat inspector in the U.S. Army for more than three years during World War II.
Carroll Killed in
Action
The Rev. and Mrs. C. P. Carroll of Pnobscott were advised by the war department Sept. 19 that their son, Charles Carroll had been killed in action in Korea.
He was the second Pulaski County boy to lose their life in the Korean War.
Elected to Ky. Kernel Staff
Miss Gene Bell Offutt, daughter of Mayor and Mrs. A. A. Offutt, has been elected a member of the staff at the Kentucky Kernel, student publication at the University of Kentucky. Miss Offutt, who is majoring in journalism, is in her freshman year.
Oatts Wins Tourney
Mrs. Charles Oatts defeated Mrs. Ellis Baisley in the finals of the championship round of the annual women's golf tournament of the Queen City Country Club on Wednesday.
Faces From The Past
Donna Maynard
Albert Meece in 1973
David Massey in 1975
Ernest Martin in 1978
Vernon Merrick in 1974
Marilyn Miller in 1992
