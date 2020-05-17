Pulaski County Schools Announce 2020 Society of Character Inductees and Rotary Scholarship Winners

Pulaski County and Southwestern High celebrate its 18th year for the Society of Character. The mission of the Society of Character is to recognize a male and female junior or senior who have exemplified outstanding character in their respective sport. Each recipient was selected by their coach/coaches on outstanding character, academic excellence, sportsmanship, and involvement in their school and the community. Fifty three students were recognized with a plaque for this prestigious award. With deepest regret, we were unable to host the 2019-2020 Induction Ceremony. Each year our local Rotary Club sponsors two $1000.00 scholarships for two deserving seniors, one from each school. The application process consist of a written essay, "Service Above Self" and an interview process. Receiving the scholarships from Pulaski High is Alexandra Crawford and from Southwestern High is Destiny Turner.
PCHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery Layla Blevins, Boys Archery, Payton Daniels, Baseball, Ethan Lawless, Girls Basketball, Haley Ridner, Boys Basketball, Colton Fraley, Bass Fishing, Levi Belcher, Girls Bowling, Holly Barron, Boys Bowling, Alex Acey, Cheerleading, Rylee Hornsby, Girls Cross Country, Morgan Bruin, Boys Cross Countyry, Koby Profitt, Dance, Alexandra Crawford, Esports, Connor Roark, Football, Konner Hargis, Girls Golf, Macey Broughton, Boys Golf, Connor King, JROTC, Watson Logan, Pep Band, Adrianna Ragan, Girls Soccer, Macey Wright, Boys Soccer, Wayner Lopez, Softball, Eva Gover, Girls Swimming, Shelby Acton, Boys Swimming, Braxton Hewitt, Girls Tennis, Emma Calfee, Boys Tennis, Ethan Carter, Girls Track, Ashton Ikerd, Boys Track, Michael Hines, and Volleyball, Madison Vacca.
SWHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery, Destiny Turner, Boys Archery Deen Meer, Baseball, Tanner McKee, Girls Basketball, Kayla Hall, Boys Basketball, Andrew Smith, Bass Fishing Lance Souders, Cheerleading, Madison Combs, Boys Cross Country, Brycen Jones, Dance, Emily Nickell, Esports, Mann Patel, Football, Cameron Pierce, Girls Golf, Alley Keith, Boys Golf, Aden Thomas, JROTC, Luke Jacobs, Pep Band, Adam Wilson, Girls Soccer, Eleanor Huchinson, Boys Soccer, Chase Eastham, Softball, Madison Gaskin , Girls Swimming, Mallory Newell, Boys Swimming, Landon Howard, Girls Tennis, Angela Wilson, Boys Tennis, Josh Carey , Girls Track, Sarah Hines, Boys Track, Jeremiah Hatfield, and Volleyball, Madelyn Foster.
Pulaski Schools wish to congratulate each of the 2019-2020 Society of Character Inductees. You make us proud.
Also, Pulaski Schools, wishes to thank the Rotary Club of Somerset for their continued support in this event.
