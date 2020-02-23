Pulaski County Schools holds district Spelling Bee

The Pulaski County District Spelling Bee, sponsored by Pulaski Farm Bureau, was held on February 12th, 2020 in the Pulaski County High School Auditorium. Fourteen students participated from local schools. Mr. Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools gave opening remarks and welcomed guests. Roxanna Bishop, Public Relations Director/District Spelling Bee Coordinator for Pulaski County, introduced Spelling Bee Participants.
The winner will go on to represent Pulaski County in the Ford Motor Company's Kentucky Derby Festival Spelling Bee which will be held March 14th in Louisville, Kentucky.
Judges for this year's Spelling Bee were, Annette Cottrell, Executive Assistant to Superintendent Richardson, Pulaski County Schools, Teresa Nicholas, Director of Curriculum, Pulaski County Schools, Wanda Absher, Safe Schools Coordinator, Pulaski County Schools, and Rebecca Wright, Finance Director, Pulaski County Schools. Pronouncer was Amy Polston, Elementary Curriculum Supervisor for Pulaski County Schools. Working sound were Mike Braun and Kent Mayfield, both Curriculum Supervisors, Pulaski Schools.
Participants in the Spelling Bee were Peyton Coffey, Burnside Elementary, Hunter Black, Eubank Elementary, Brooke Church, Hopkins Elementary, Lyla Kennedy, Meece Middle, Nathaniel Nantz, Nancy Elementary, Daylon Williams, Northern Elementary, Jewell Dixon, Northern Middle, Erica Morris, Oak Hill Elementary, Warren Mink, Pulaski Elementary, Jesse Hampton, Science Hill Independent, Eli Turner, Shopville Elementary, Avery Meadows, Somerset Christian, Emma Capito, Southern Elementary, and Realena Souder, Southern Middle.
The winner for this year's District Spelling Bee was Jesse Hampton, an eighth grade student from Science Hill Independent. Runner up was sixth grade student, Realena Souder, representing Southern Middle, and third place, representing Meece Middle was seventh grade student, Lyla Kennedy
A big thanks to, Pulaski Farm Bureau for sponsoring our District Wide Spelling Bee and for Mr. Bill White, Educational Chairperson for Pulaski Farm Bureau for presenting our participant and winner trophies.
