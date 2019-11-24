Five recent high school graduates from Pulaski County are recipients of scholarships from Pulaski County Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. In partnership with the County Farm Bureaus, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation awarded more than $460,000 this year to deserving students from across the Commonwealth.
Wiley Cain was awarded a $1,200 Pulaski County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Cain's parents are Johnny and Jennifer Cain of Eubank.
Sarah Davis was awarded a $1,000 Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation Scholarship and a $1,200 Pulaski County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Davis plans to attend the University of Kentucky. Davis is the daughter of Rodney and Evelyn Davis of Somerset.
Jasper Hampton was awarded a $2,000 Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies Scholarship and a $1,200 Pulaski County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Hampton plans to study civil engineering. Hampton's parents are Dwayne and Melissa Hampton of Waynesburg.
Jacob Patterson was awarded a $2,000 Kentucky Farm Bureau Young Farmer Scholarship. Patterson plans to attend the University of Kentucky.
Taylor Young was awarded a $1,200 Pulaski County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Young plans to attend the University of Kentucky to study ag biomedical engineering. Young's parents are Daron and Shirley Young of Science Hill.
Farm Bureau scholarships, offered annually, are awarded to recipients who display the greatest levels of academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities, leadership abilities and financial need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.