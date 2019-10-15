Recently the Pulaski County School System became one of nine districts statewide selected to participate in a Health and Wellness initiative from the Kentucky Department of Education through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Healthy Schools Grant. The focus of this effort is to improve student’s health and academic achievement through nutrition, physical education and activity, management of chronic conditions in schools and out-of-school time programming.
Two elementary school benefited from grant support for farm-to-table projects.
Pulaski Elementary collaborated with Pulaski High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) on the renovation of their greenhouse. High school students collaborated with teachers and students at PES to start plants from seed and teach about the requirements for plant growth. The greenhouse is an exceptional outdoor classroom where both elementary and high school students can continue to get real world experience and develop leadership and career skills.
Nancy Elementary completed a gardening project that extended through the summer. In April students constructed garden beds, chose their plants, and designed the layout of the chosen vegetables and flowers including corn, strawberries, peppers, watermelon, cabbage, and zucchini. The process of planting their own seeds and watching them grow into plants helps to promote a sustainable perspective on healthy eating habits. Students participated in the construction and also maintained the garden throughout the summer and are now enjoying their harvest. Students learned about nutrition, developed life skills, and increased environmental awareness.
