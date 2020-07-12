Pulaski County teacher Lindsey Aguilar has been selected by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics (KCM) as a Kentucky Math Teacher Leader (KyMTL)! This group of passionate teachers were selected for the program after completing a rigorous application and interview process.
These select mathematics leaders were brought together by the KCM to collaborate with like-minded educators from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky to hone and expand their skills in leadership, mathematics content and pedagogy.
Lindsey Aguilar is an 8th grade and Algebra 1 mathematics teacher at Northern Middle School in Pulaski County. She had been teaching for 8 years and started her career in the Teach For America program in Alabama. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and her Master's in Teaching degree from Eastern Kentucky University. In 2016, Lindsey received the Teacher of the Year award at Wayne Co. Schools, and she currently serves as a Team Leader at NMS. She is a Google certified teacher and has coached many extracurricular activities. In her spare time, she is also an online teacher for Outschool.
The Kentucky Center for Mathematics is a leader in the evolution of mathematics teaching and learning across the state of Kentucky.
