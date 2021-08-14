On the week of July 12, Pulaski County Migrant Education Program, under the direction of Kayla Shumaker, Migrant District Coordinator/Advocate, hosted a summer camp at Southern Middle School. Summer camp included many fun activities for the Migrant students as they learned, played, and enjoyed team-building. The students had a chance to experience their creative sides in art class, while expanding their growing minds in math, reading and STEM classes, even controlling drones. On the final day, the Migrant Program took all of the students who participated on a field trip to Newport Aquarium where they got to experience the wonders of the sea.
Pulaski Education hosts summer camp
special to the cj
