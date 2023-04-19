Kindergarten Ms. Mounce.jpg

Ms. Mounce’s kindergarten class.
1st Grade Ms. Simmerman.jpg

Ms. Simmerman’s first grade class.
3rd Grade Ms. Thomas.jpg

Ms. Thomas’s third grade class.

The Pulaski Elementary PTA sponsored their second annual Read-a-thon in connection with Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Week. All grades K-5th participated by asking for donations and logging their minutes read.

Prizes were awarded for money earned and for minutes read so everyone had the chance to participate. Individual and classroom prizes were awarded, including things like extra recess, Kona Ice, pizza parties, and Bookfair prize packs.

The PTA worked with an online platform called Get Movin’ Fund Hub. Our goal was $10,000 and we raised $10,060. The students read over 30,791 minutes.

4th grade Ms. Beam.jpg

Ms. Beam’s fourth grade class.

That was in large part due to our generous sponsors which each donated $250. They are as follows along with the winning class for each grade: Kindergarten sponsored by First and Farmers Bank — Ms. Cayla Mounce’s class; First grade sponsored by Dr. Angie Wilson, Henderson Chiropractic — Ms. Lynn Simmerman’s class; Second grade sponsored by Cumberland Security Bank — Ms. Sharon Loveless’ class; Third grade sponsored by Protea Behavioral Health- Ms. Shaina Thomas’ class; Fourth grade sponsored by Forcht Bank — Ms. Brandy Beam’s class; and Fifth grade sponsored by Alton Blakley — Mr. Kyle Spencer’s class.

5th Grade Mr. Spencer.jpg

Mr. Spencer’s fifth grade class.

Pulaski Elementary would also want to thank our other supporters Bookland, Citizens National Bank, and Ms. Sandy Powers, our wonderful librarian.

2nd Grade Ms. Loveless.jpg

Ms. Loveless’s second grade class.

