Pulaski FBLA students rack up awards at regional conference

Pulaski County FBLA participated in the Region 6 Conference on Friday, March 7th at EKU and brought home 27 awards. The awards led Region 6 and the 21 schools that were in attendance.
Congratulations are in order for the following members:
1st--Hannah Peters--Accounting II
1st---Andrew Daniels---Agribusiness
1st--Will Garman and Freddie Goodwin----Banking and Financial Systems
3rd---Megan Coffey, Holly New and Kyndal Haste---Bulletin Board
1st---Megan Coffey, Holly New and Kyndal Haste---Business Management
1st---Kaydance Shadoan, Annie Jones, Seanna Mullins, Jaidyn Sams---Community Service Project
1st---Caleb Wright----Computer Problem Solving
1st---Landon Stykes and DJ Gilbert----Digital Video Production
1st---Norman Gibsazek, Rylie Fischer and Austin Denney----Entrepreneurship
2nd---Brady McKinney---Helpdesk
2nd---Peyton Puteet---Impromptu Speaking
2nd---Jaidyn Sams---Insurance and Risk Management
3rd---Sarah Swift and Connor Denney----International Business
2nd---Mason Helton, Kaylee Oakes and Emily Stevens---Introduction to Event Planning
1st---Kaydence Shadoan----Job Interview
2nd---Megan Coffey, Macie McGothlin, Kaydance Shadoan, Annie Jones and Livia Keith----Local Chapter Scrapbook
1st---Michael Blanco----Networking Infrastructures
2nd---Aliyah Shivel---Personal Finance
3rd---Annie Jones---Public Speaking
1st---Seanna Mullins---Sales Presentation
1st---Logan Dick---Securities and Investments
2nd----Will Garman----Spreadsheet Applications
2nd---Brady McKinney, Charles Oakes, Caleb Wright----Website Design
2nd---Charles Oakes----Future Business Leader
2nd---Charles Oakes----Who's Who
1st----Pulaski County Chapter----Largest Local Chapter Membership
