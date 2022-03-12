Pulaski FBLA students rack up awards at regional conference

Pulaski County FBLA participated in the Region 6 Conference on Friday, March 7th at EKU and brought home 27 awards. The awards led Region 6 and the 21 schools that were in attendance.

Congratulations are in order for the following members:

1st--Hannah Peters--Accounting II

1st---Andrew Daniels---Agribusiness

1st--Will Garman and Freddie Goodwin----Banking and Financial Systems

3rd---Megan Coffey, Holly New and Kyndal Haste---Bulletin Board

1st---Megan Coffey, Holly New and Kyndal Haste---Business Management

1st---Kaydance Shadoan, Annie Jones, Seanna Mullins, Jaidyn Sams---Community Service Project

1st---Caleb Wright----Computer Problem Solving

1st---Landon Stykes and DJ Gilbert----Digital Video Production

1st---Norman Gibsazek, Rylie Fischer and Austin Denney----Entrepreneurship

2nd---Brady McKinney---Helpdesk

2nd---Peyton Puteet---Impromptu Speaking

2nd---Jaidyn Sams---Insurance and Risk Management

3rd---Sarah Swift and Connor Denney----International Business

2nd---Mason Helton, Kaylee Oakes and Emily Stevens---Introduction to Event Planning

1st---Kaydence Shadoan----Job Interview

2nd---Megan Coffey, Macie McGothlin, Kaydance Shadoan, Annie Jones and Livia Keith----Local Chapter Scrapbook

1st---Michael Blanco----Networking Infrastructures

2nd---Aliyah Shivel---Personal Finance

3rd---Annie Jones---Public Speaking

1st---Seanna Mullins---Sales Presentation

1st---Logan Dick---Securities and Investments

2nd----Will Garman----Spreadsheet Applications

2nd---Brady McKinney, Charles Oakes, Caleb Wright----Website Design

2nd---Charles Oakes----Future Business Leader

2nd---Charles Oakes----Who's Who

1st----Pulaski County Chapter----Largest Local Chapter Membership

