Pulaski Gifted and Talented see Velocity Irish Dance

On March 3, students in the Pulaski County Schools Gifted and Talented program traveled to the Norton Center for the Arts in Danville to attend a matinee performance of Velocity Irish Dance. These students were the first to see the five-time World Champion Irish Dancer, David Geaney of Dingle, Ireland, and World Irish Dance Champion Tyler Schwartz in their American tour debut show.
The pair, accompanied by their band of traditional Irish musicians, demonstrated the past, present, and future of Irish dance through their highly entertaining and often comedic performances.
Students from Pulaski County High School, Southwestern High School, Northern Middle School and Southern Middle School attending the show were (from left to right): Clark Dodson (partially obscured); Saylor Petrey; Tiphini Brown; Foster Fraley; Leighanna Woodall; Matthew Hines; Sam Mink; Max Bekish; Sofia Flores; Kaylee Creek; Ava Martin; Emily Poynter; Kennedy Woodall; Melody Epperson; Yasmin Velasco-Allaney; Cheyenne Phillips; Destiny Sweet; Wynter Wilson; Desirae Ball; Morgan Mounce; Ansley Mounce; Aubrey McDaniel; Halleigh Durham; Tariel Emerson; Melody Epperson; Ryder Branscum; Claire Peterson; and Emma Hughes (partially obscured).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.