Pulaski homemakers attend annual state meeting

The Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association held their 87th Annual Meeting this week in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Attending from the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers were Bob and Mary Ellis, Sheilah Childers, Susan Hansford and Edith Lovett.
One of the highlights of the program each year is the Cultural Arts Competition. This year Pulaski County Extension Homemakers had 11 area winners that got to compete in the state competition. Shown in the picture above are the winners from the local club. The highest honor a person can receive is the purple ribbon. Ann Hall from the East Somerset Extension Homemakers Club received a blue and a purple ribbon for her quilling entry. The purple ribbon meant her entry was judged the best from all the Paper Crafting blue ribbon winners. This included entries from Origami, Quilling, Card Making and Scrapbooking.
Other homemakers receiving blue ribbons included Jane Brown, a member of Just Among Friends, for her Jewelry entry, Sharon Vanhoosier from the Pieceful Quilters for the quilted American Flag wall hanging, and Denise Salter a member of the Not So Pampered Chefs Club for a medallion in the miscellaneous category.
Suzanne Pogue, an East Somerset Club Member, was also recognized for receiving second place in the Short Stories Division of the Cultural Arts and Heritage Division. All entries in the Short Stories are judged at the state level, with no local competition.
Susan Hansford, a member of the East Somerset Homemakers and a former State KEHA President, had the honor of installing the new Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association State Officers for the coming year.
Membership in the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers is opened to any interested person. You can find out more information by contacting the Pulaski County Extension Office or a homemaker member.
