This edition of Pulaski’s Past brings us back to the middle of May 1945, with World War II news continuing to be the major topic of the day. Every page of the newspapers from this era contained something war-related, whether it was headlines about the deaths of more soldiers, pleas to invest in War Bonds, news of military promotions, opinions about the war, or requests and tips for salvaging goods or rationing hard to get items.
As you read through these news items from the past, please remember that certain terms were used during those days which would now be considered inappropriate. I have copied these articles as they appeared in that timeframe. (In some cases, names are deleted from articles about crimes out of consideration for surviving family members.)
On another note, as you read through these articles, I hope you’ll pause to think about a fact that seems to be getting lost with time – the fact that our ancestors who fought during World War II and in other wars are true heroes who endured experiences that many of us can’t even imagine today.
Yet another point of interest from this week’s look back at the past… Most of us remember 2020, when the Kentucky Derby was postponed because of Coronavirus concerns. The year 1945 was the only other time in history that the Derby has not been held at its traditional date in May. Thanks to World War II, the Derby was rescheduled to June in 1945.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 78 years ago, from the pages of the May 17, 1945, Somerset Journal.
Three More Pulaskians Reported Killed in Action
Three more Pulaskians have been reported killed in action during the past week, bringing the total thus far in the war to 144. Mrs. Meryl Floyd, Columbia Crossing, was notified Tuesday by the War Department that her husband, Pfc. Ray Floyd, 33, was killed in Italy April 21. He was serving with the infantry and went overseas in January. He is survived by his wife, a 14-month-old son, a five-year-old daughter, two stepsons, Dewey Burton S 1/c, who is serving in the Pacific, and Edwin Burton, a paratrooper who was injured in Italy last year and received his medical discharge from the Army, and a stepdaughter, Mrs. Lois Foster, who lives with her mother. He was an industrious and popular young man and was employed by M.E. Haggard as a truck driver before entering service. Mr. James Bray of Meece, who was advised several months ago that his son, Pvt. Otis C. Bray, was missing in action in the European theater, was notified this week that his son had been killed Dec. 28. The young man engaged in farming before going into the Army. He was held in highest regard by all who knew him. Mrs. Ira Beshears of Naomi was informed this week that her son, Pfc. Hereford C. Beshears, was killed in action on Luzon April 25. In March she was notified by the War Department that he had been wounded in Manilla Feb. 22. He was a popular young man of excellent character and leaves many friends.
Local Soldiers Freed in Europe
News of Pulaskians liberated from Nazi prison camps continues to come in. Mr. and Mrs. U. Y. Drake were notified by the War Department this morning that their son, 2nd Lt. William B. Drake, has returned to military control. Lt. Drake, pilot of a B-17 bomber, was taken prisoner by the Germans November 8 when his plane was shot down over Mershberg while bombing an oil refinery. He was not injured. Lt. Drake was in several prison camps, the last of which is believed to have been at Moosberg, liberated recently by General Patton’s 3rd Army. The last word from Lt. Drake was a letter written December 29. He has been in the army since July 1943. Pfc. Ray Wilson of Keno, who was taken prisoner December 18 in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, was liberated April 2 and arrived home last week for a visit with his wife, Mrs. Connie Wilson, and with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Wilson, Keno. He lost 40 pounds while a prisoner. S/Sgt. Evian C. Mills, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Mills of Alpine, has been liberated from a German prison camp, according to information received by his parents Monday. He was a prisoner for several months. Pvt. Lawrence Bugg was released from a German prison camp April 13, and is now in a repatriation center in France, relatives have been advised. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Bugg, Somerset. Pvt. Paul Flynn of Somerset was freed last week following the liberation of the last big prison camp in Germany. Two days after the war’s end the camp was reached by Yanks, who found 13,000 Britishers, Poles, Russians, French and Americans. The German guards had left. Correspondent Jack Bell of the Chicago News reported the guards treated the Americans and British well but the Russians and Poles “were kicked around terribly.” Red Cross packages stopped coming and the daily ration was a bowl of thin soup and a loaf of bread to seven men. He is the son of Mrs. Lou Flynn.
Fisher Says V-E Day Quiet Because of Large Job Ahead
At the meeting of the Kiwanis Club Thursday night at the Hotel Beecher, the Rev. L. D. Fisher, pastor of the First Christian Church, declared, “V-E Day in Somerset was quiet and lacking in celebration because we all realize the job ahead and made it a day of dedication to the things before us and to God.” Rev. Fisher stated that one cause for the lack of jubilation was the realization of the cost of the war so far in casualties and in money and the fact it is only half won. “The next half will call for more than we have ever given, and the next decade will try men’s souls more than the past four years,” said the speaker. Speaking of the effects of the war, the Rev. Mr. Fisher stated that it was his belief that they will exist for many years. “We not only will have to take care of our wounded and sick as a result of this war, but we also will have the care and consideration of our allies to look after, and also that of our enemies in the war-torn countries.” In speaking of the peace planning at the San Francisco conference, the Rev. Mr. Fisher stated that it will take much religious effort to combine the peoples of the world in a lasting peace, and “the outlook is not too exceedingly bright.”
More News about our Local Soldiers:
-Lt. Col. Morris R. Holtzclaw of the Army Medical Corps, who recently returned to the States from overseas, was awarded the Bronze Star medal February 27. The medal was accompanied by a citation which states that during the period June 22, 1944, to July 12, 1944, the former Somerset physician performed “meritorious service in combat” in Italy. He was serving as commander of an armored medical battalion which was in support of the 1st Armored Division and attached troops. “On numerous occasions the tactical situation was such that the lettered companies were widely separated and were evacuating division personnel as well as personnel from other divisions, thus taxing the duty of the battalion beyond its T/O capacity. This required the constant shifting of personnel and ambulances to meet each necessity as casualties increased at one company or another. Tirelessly and with exceptional efficiency and initiative, Lt. Col. Holtzclaw contacted each company and circulated his ambulances and personnel to the sections requiring their services most. The route of evacuation to rear hospital installations during this period was long and difficult, due to the mountainous and very dusty roads, which required a round trip of from six to eight hours. Because of this, the corps units, which ordinarily furnish support for evacuation to the rear, could not provide sufficient transportation for the evacuation of all casualties. Lt. Col. Holtzclaw, realizing the need for more ambulances, placed all available ambulances of his battalion in support of the corps units, thereby insuring the rapid evacuation of all casualties. Frequent reconnaissance for new bivouac sites and keeping in constant contact with forward troops placed Lt. Col. Holtzclaw under frequent artillery fire. Although often working for long periods of time without rest or sleep, Lt. Col. Holtzclaw continued to accomplish his task cheerfully, intelligently and efficiently. His attitude and high standard of leadership were reflected in the continued high state of morale of the officers and men under his command.”
-Pfc. William E. Hall, 24, the first Pulaskian to be discharged from the army under the new “point system,” arrived here Monday, having been released Sunday from Camp Atterbury, Ind. Pfc. Hall, a brother of Mrs. Joe Shadoan of Route 1, Somerset, had 100 points, 15 more than were needed for a discharge. He returned to the States in March after having been overseas 28 months. Sgt. Hall participated in six battles in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and was wounded on the Anzio beachhead May 23, 1944. He landed with the invasion forces in North Africa November 9, 1942, after only five months of training. A truck driver for an engineering battalion, Pfc. Hall plans to resume his work at a plant in Ohio where he was employed prior to his induction June 9, 1942. Pfc. Hall, whose father died the day before he was born and whose mother died when he was 16 years old, is a stepson of John Laskey of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of this county. He is a half-brother of George Laskey, Somerset High School student. Pfc. Hall graduated from Somerset High School in 1939.
-Corp. Edward “Strawberry” Tucker, who was taken prisoner by the Germans on the Luxembourg border December 19 during the “Battle of the Bulge,” is spending a furlough with his father, Edward Tucker, of West Somerset. At the end of his 60-day furlough, he will report to Miami Beach, Fla., for reassignment. Corp. Tucker was a member of a tank destroyer company which was trapped in a valley. All of the vehicles were destroyed or severely damaged by members of the company before they surrendered. Following their capture, they and 8,000 other American prisoners were marched 35 miles in bitter cold weather to Gerolstein, arriving there at ten o’clock at night after 14 hours on the road. At Gerolstein they were placed in box cars, 60 men to the car, and taken to Badarb, Germany. Five days were required to make the trip and during that time they received no water and only one thin slice of bread. They broke ice from the edge of the cars and used it for water. During the trip, the train was strafed by British bombers, the fliers having no way of knowing that the cars were filled with allied prisoners. Corp. Tucker remained at Badarb until January 26 when the group was divided into two groups, one for non-commissioned officers and the other for privates. Corp. Tucker was sent to Camp Stalig 9-A at Ziggenheim and remained there until March 30 when the camp was freed by soldiers of the Third Army. During the stay in the prison camp the men were treated well but poorly fed, he said. A small tin of soup and a slice of bread was the daily ration of each man. Tucker lost 50 pounds while a prisoner but has regained 35 pounds since his release. While in the camp the men would watch the Allied fliers bomb Ziggenheim and when oil tanks were struck the Americans would cheer madly, he said. After being liberated the men stayed in the camp a week and were then moved to La Harve, France. After a two weeks’ stay there the men boarded ship and arrived in New York May 4. “The most beautiful sight I ever saw was the Statue of Liberty in the New York harbor,” he exclaimed. From there he went to Camp Kilmer, N.J., for processing and then to Camp Atterbury, Ind., for further processing before coming home. He and his companions lost all their possessions when captured. The Germans took their watches, rings and money, he said. Most of the Nazi guards fled when they realized the Third Army forces were near the camp. Others meekly surrendered. Every German city he visited had been leveled by the bombers, but small towns escaped with little damage, he reported. While in the prison camp some French Red Cross boxes of food arrived, one box for each five men. Tucker entered the Army in December 1942, and his last visit home was last July.
-Lewis Dalton, 22, S 2/c, is recovering satisfactorily at a naval hospital in San Diego, Calif., where he underwent an emergency appendectomy after being flown there from his ship 900 miles at sea by a Coast Guard air sea rescue plane. Seaman Dalton, a member of the crew of a supply vessel, is the husband of Mrs. Mary Dalton of Route 1, Somerset.
-Pfc. Adolphus P. Herrin, son of Mrs. And Mrs. Joseph M. Herrin of Shopville, is a litter bearer with the 54th Medical Battalion which evacuated wounded from Italy’s Poe Valley during the Fifth Army offensive.
-Pvt. Kenneth E. Hislope has reported to Fort George G. Meade, Md., for assignment after spending a 12-day furlough with relatives at Delmer and with his mother in Osborn, Ohio. He recently completed his basic training at Camp Wolters, Texas. His wife and son were with him in Texas.
-A delayed Navy dispatch from “aboard a battleship off Okinawa” states that Cox C. Hardwick, S 1/c, son of Mrs. Ellen Hardwick of Somerset, had a grandstand seat from which to view the invasion of Okinawa. The ship, while under threat of air attack, moved to within 3,000 yards of the shore, cruising slowly back and forth and pulverizing the beach targets at point-blank range. Anti-aircraft gunners fought off air assaults during the bombardment period, and on one occasion only skillful maneuvering of the vessel saved her from a torpedo which had been dropped.
-Pvt. Mary E. Silvers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alphonso Silvers of Somerset, is taking basic military training at the Third WAC Training Center at Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., as a member of a newly organized WAC medical company.
-A dispatch from the 129th General Hospital in England states that Pvt. Jack Vowell, 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Vowell of Pulaski and husband of Mrs. Elsie Wilson Vowell of Blytheveille, Ark., is recovering from wounds in both legs received east of the Remagen bridgehead on the Rhine. Pvt. Vowell said an 88 mm. shell burst a few yards from him and he was struck by fragments while his company was advancing on a hill occupied by Germany infantry. Prior to entering the army in June 1942, Vowell was employed as a coal miner.
-Pfc. John H. Todd, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Todd of West Somerset, who was wounded in Italy 18 months ago and has been in the Kennedy General Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., since March 28, 1944, recently underwent his tenth operation. He is much improved. A brother, Corp. Omer L. Todd, has been in France since October. Another brother, Pvt. Paul Todd, is in the South Pacific.
-Corp. Matthew Casada, who was a German prisoner for 108 days, is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richmond Casada of Keno.
-Ezra Dagley, petty officer 1/c, son of Mr. and Mrs. Zeal Dagley of Naomi, has been in the navy since March 20, 1943, and left Shoemaker, Calif., April 23 for overseas duty. A brother, Norman Dagley, S 1/c is stationed on Guam. Another brother, Dwain Z. Dagley, S 1/c, is in the Pacific and hasn’t been heard from since February 19 when he and his brother, Norman, met.
-Three sons of Mr. and Mrs. John Alexander of the Ruth Road are in the armed forces. Pvt. William Harold Alexander has been in the army since March 23 and is taking his basic training at Camp Blanding, Fla. Lt. (j.g.) J.D. Alexander is in the Mediterranean theater and has been overseas fourteen months. Roy M. Alexander, S 2/c, is in the Pacific, has been in the Navy a year and has participated in several engagements including the invasion of Okinawa.
-T/4 Harold Eugene Meece, husband of Mrs. Lois Sears Meece, was slightly wounded in action in Germany May 4, the War Department advised his wife Tuesday. T/4 Meece, a former county schoolteacher who was instructor at Colo, Ansel and Hickorynut Ridge schools, has been in the Army 28 months and overseas 14 months. He was attached to the Ninth Army. Mrs. Meece and their small daughter reside in the James Addition. T/4 Meece’s father, George W. Meece, formerly of Ruth, is now residing in Oak Ridge, Tenn., where he is employed in defense work.
Local News: School Child Killed by Truck
Clyde Coomer, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Coomer of South Main Street, lived only a few minutes after being run over by a Kentucky Transport Company truck in front of the A.&P. store on East Mt. Vernon Street at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The child, with his sister and two other children, was on his way from school to a drug store downtown for lunch. The driver of the truck, Joseph W. Bowles, of Louisville, was unaware of the accident and proceeded with his truck to North Main Street near the First Baptist Church where he stopped to await the arrival of another driver. He was there when Ted Warren, manager of the A.&P. store, and Sheriff J.B. Jasper advised him of the accident. Bowles was placed under a $2,500 bond for appearance before the grand jury Tuesday. The jury did not return an indictment in connection with the accident. According to witnesses, the Coomer child, his sister and two playmates were walking down the street playing tag. The Coomer boy struck at the truck and was grabbed by one of the other children. He pulled away from the child and fell under the rear wheels of the moving vehicle. His body was badly crushed, and his head was severely mashed. He was taken to the Wahle hospital but lived only a few minutes. The driver of the truck had unloaded groceries and produce at the rear of the A.&P. store and was pulling out of the store driveway at the time of the accident. He testified that the tractor part of the truck was headed west on Mt. Vernon Street and that he was unable to see the children approaching the truck. Funeral services for the victim were held yesterday afternoon at the home of his parents on South Main Street with the Rev. L. D. Fisher officiating. Interment was in the Dutton Cemetery off the Crab Orchard Road. The child is survived by his parents, Charles and Mildred Sears Coomer, two brothers, Charles Coomer, Jr., and Glen Allen Coomer; three sisters, Christine, Geraldine and Katherine; his maternal grandfather, Jesse Sears, and his paternal grandfather, Zeal Coomer, all of Somerset. He was a student at Central School, possessed a pleasing personality and his death was a shock to a host of relatives and friends.
Army Dive Bomber Forced Down in Rye Field
The pilot of an army dive bomber made a forced landing in a field on Highway 27 six miles south of here Tuesday afternoon. The pilot escaped injury and the plane was not damaged. The pilot said he was enroute from a field in Michigan to Nashville. Soon after leaving Louisville his radio went dead and he lost his course. He circled Burnside for nearly half an hour before landing in the field of rye. The field is just south of the point where Pitman Creek empties into the Cumberland River.
May Court Term Begins Monday — Two Murder Cases Docketed for Trial
Two murder cases are scheduled to be tried at the May term of Pulaski Circuit Court which opened Monday morning with Judge J. S. Sandusky on the bench. (A local woman) is charged with the murder of Pete Stamatokis and is being tried today. (A local man,) charged with the murder of James McKinney, is scheduled to be tried June 4. The man is in a Lexington hospital with an attack of appendicitis, the court was advised Monday.
The grand Jury has returned a total of 32 indictments, 16 yesterday and the same number today.
Dr. Floyd D. Rose, pastor of the First Methodist Church, asked the invocation at the opening of court and made an address of thanksgiving for the end of the war in Europe. He repeated the 23rd Psalm and spoke of the influence of good mothers and good homes on a community. The home of the nation rests on Its Christian citizenship, he declared.
After the juries were impaneled, Judge Sandusky instructed the grand jury, urging it to investigate all reports of disturbances of religious worship, liquor violations, all kinds of larceny, carrying of concealed weapons, gambling, child desertion, violations of the Sunday law, fish and game laws and all breaches of the penal laws.
At the beginning of his charge Judge Sandusky called attention to the opening of the seven billion War Loan drive and urged all citizens to liberally participate in the campaign for the furtherance, completion and victory of the war in Japan. He spoke of the magnitude of the Pacific war, and the hard fight facing the American forces in that theater.
Records for 1944 showed this nation spent seven billion dollars on intoxicating liquors and fourteen billions of dollars on crime, declared Judge Sandusky. He said he was in complete agreement with Dr. Rose that this nation should be much in prayer. He expressed the belief that the crime wave following World War II would be ten times worse than the one after the last war, and said it was imperative that citizens work to improve conditions in this area in order that the service men when they return home will find a place free of law violations.
The divorce problem is becoming a disgrace to the nation, said Judge Sandusky, who cited the many actions of this character brought before him. Where the charges are supported by facts the Court must grant the decree, he added. He said he wondered if this nation was drifting to the low moral ebb that swept France before the present war.
Judge Sandusky commented on the discovery and confiscation of the large stock of liquor just outside the city last week and expressed surprise that those involved in the deal would attempt to operate in local option territory on such a large scale.
The petit jurors were asked to impose adequate and just penalties on law violators. Commonwealth’s Attorney John M. Kennedy and County Attorney Russell Jones are directing the prosecution.
Jasper Reviews City Possibilities
Picturing the possibilities of Somerset, Dr. R.F. Jasper told members of the Rotary Club at their weekly dinner meeting Tuesday night at the Hotel Beecher that good churches, schools and an opportunity for steady employment can within ten years make it a city of from 15,000 to 25,000. Vision and concerted planning by the businessmen and city officials will make Somerset such a city, and will attract capital and new industries here, said Dr. Jasper. The city hospital should be completed and adequately furnished and staffed at the earliest possible date, he said. Completion of the city sewer system is necessary for the welfare of the citizenship, he added. The speaker also recommended extension of streets and sidewalks and repairing of those that need it as soon as possible. The establishment of a county-city airport is essential and must not be neglected in planning for the future, he said. Adequate recreational facilities, including a playground and swimming pool, are on the “must” list, he pointed out. Revision of the city tax rate so that industry will become interested in the city and establish plants here is another matter of major concern, he added. Continued attention and support of the school system and churches are imperative in order that the community build on a moral and spiritual foundation as it grows, said Dr. Jasper.
Diphtheria Case in Bogletown Section
Dr. Joseph Lachman, director of the County Health Department, said today a case of diphtheria has been reported in the Bogletown section. The victim is Margaret Brown, daughter of Collier Brown. Dr. Lachman urged that all persons be immunized against the disease immediately in order to prevent an epidemic.
Child Seriously Ill After Rat Bite
Arthur Lee Daulton, eight-months-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Daulton of Somerset, has been taken to the Children’s Free Hospital in Louisville for treatment of fever caused by having been bitten by a rat last week. Dr. Joseph Lachman stated this was the first case of rat-bite-fever ever reported in this county and the child was taken to Louisville where he is being given penicillin treatments.
New Equipment Makes Tire Treading Company State’s 2nd Largest
The American tire Treading Company has completed the installation of new equipment at its plant on West Mt. Vernon Street and now has the second largest tire treading plant in Kentucky, J.D. Summers, owner-manager, stated this week. The new equipment is of the latest design and was installed in the basement of the building. The first floor has been converted into offices and display rooms.
Moves Coal Yard
L. M. Wilkerson has moved his coal yard from South Central Ave. to the corner of Plum and Vine Streets where Glenn Loveless formerly operated a coal yard.
Displays Old Shotgun
One of the first breech loading shotguns ever made is on display at the Farmers National Bank. It is the property of J.P. McKinney of Vinnie and has a barrel over three feet long.
More News from Local Communities:
-New president of the Younger Woman’s Club is Mrs. Chester Copeland, who will be installed at a dinner meeting of the organization Monday night at 7:15 o’clock at the Hotel Beecher. Mrs. Copeland, who succeeds Mrs. Boone Hollis, has been active in the club since it was organized and is a former chairman of its Fine Arts Department. Mrs. John Steele, fine arts chairman for the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs, will install the new officers. Mrs. J. L. Pidcock is the new vice president; Mrs. Albert Copenhaver, recording secretary; Mrs. Joe McClure, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Garner Robin-son, treasurer.
-Miss Mildred Faulkner will be hostess to her bridge club this evening at her home on Maple Street.
-Mr. and Mrs. Richard Avera are receiving congratulations on the arrival of a son, Kenneth Ray, Thursday, May 3.
-Mr. and Mrs. Carl Bryant are parents of a nine-pound son born Monday night at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He has been named Raymond Doyle Bryant. Mrs. Bryant and son are getting along nicely.
-The personnel of the Pulaski Health Department enjoyed a picnic in the park at the Pump House Monday night.
-Mrs. Parker Wesley and Mrs. E.H. Patton were honor guests at a dinner given at the home of Mrs. Wesley on Cotter Avenue Saturday evening in celebration of their birthday anniversaries. An attractive arrangement of pink roses formed the centerpiece and covers were laid for 18.
-Mrs. Roy J. McDaniel remains critically ill at her home on North Main Street. Miss Mildred Norfleet, Pharmacist Mate 3/c, U.S. Naval Hospital, San Diego, Calif., and Mrs. Girdler Norfleet of Lexington arrived this week to be with their aunt.
-Mr. and Mrs. Glen VanBever and Miss Geneva Pennington, who have been employed in defense work in Portland, Ore., have returned to Somerset to make their home.
-The Junior Woman’s Club met Tuesday night at the high school with the president, Miss Joyce Padgett, presiding. The club voted to hold a dinner meeting once a month during the summer. Two new members, Miss Peggy Patton and Miss Frances Randall, were welcomed into the club. A contribution was made to the cancer drive.
-Misses Joan Smith and Jacqueline Jarvis entertained with a miscellaneous shower Tuesday night at Miss Smith’s home in honor of the recent brides, Mrs. Max Beasley and Mrs. James W. Prather. Pink roses and white tulle were used in decorating and delicious salad and dessert courses were served. The guest list included 24 intimate friends of the honor guests. Misses Smith and Jarvis were assisted in entertaining by their mothers, Mrs. L. D. Fisher and Mrs. Ed Jarvis, and Mrs. C. White.
-Mr. and Mrs. P.H. Hopkins, Mrs. C.J.P. Carter, Mrs. Jack Lawson, Mrs. David Shropshire, Mrs. Morris Holtzclaw, Mrs. L.I. Farmer and daughters, Miss Elgie Woods and Mrs. Onie P. Hamilton were among those who attended the High School music contests in Lexington last week.
-Mayfield News – Mr. Denny Moore of Mayfield is conducting a singing at Union Church. Mr. Hiram Black and Mr. Vanover were entertained with a fish fry at Mrs. Sallie Ballou’s home at Pulaski Sunday. Mrs. Harlan Holt and little daughter, Clyda Aline, have returned from Hamilton, Ohio, to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Deaton. Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Winstead have received word from their son, Earnest, who is stationed in England, that he is alright. Persons who have relatives in the Freedom Cemetery have been asked to clean their lots. Mrs. Cleo Surber has received word from her husband, who is in Italy, that he is well.
-Northfield News – Virgil Hughes of the Navy and Mrs. Hughes and children of Baltimore, Md., are visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Hughes and family. Allen Phelps is sick. Mrs. Matthew Mullinix and daughter, Margaret, and son, Bennie, of Ferguson spent Saturday night with Mrs. Mullinix’s sister, Miss Grace Haynes, and brothers, Sam and Albert Haynes. They attended a birthday dinner Sunday at James Colyer’s home at Meece in honor of Mr. Colyer’s birthday.
-Ansel News – Mrs. Edd Moore has been suffering with an abscess in her ear. Mrs. Pearl Dick of Cincinnati spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Weddle. Mr. Eskell Snead, who is employed at Burnside, spent part of last week here.
-East Somerset News – There were 94 at Sunday School Sunday for Mother’s Day and for prayer for victory in Germany. Rev. Wesley Colyer is confined to his home with high blood pressure. Mr. Beecher Harper’s father, who lives with him, is very ill with leakage of the heart. Rev. Lester Phelps and family moved to a tenant house of Beecher Smith here last week. Mrs. Jack Gardner and little daughter will leave Friday for their home in Minnesota after a month’s visit here with Mrs. Matt Gardner and family.
State News:
The Kentucky Derby will be run at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Saturday, June 9. The ban on racing was lifted last week by government agencies. The Keeneland spring meeting opened at Churchill Downs yesterday.
A Plea to the Public:
Will you hold a fat salvage bee for your country? Needed this year: 100,000,000 more pounds of used fats. Here in America, when a neighbor needs help, all the folks pitch in and give him a hand. Many a harvest would have been lost without the help of an old-fashioned husking-bee. Right now, your country is calling on you, the women in towns and on the farms, to hold a fat-salvage bee and help meet a critical fat shortage. To meet the needs of our country, used fats are desperately wanted. Scrape pans. Skim soups and gravies. Save meat trimmings and table scraps; once a week melt them down. Your butcher will give you two red points and up to four cents for every pound. If you have any difficulty, call your County Agent or local Salvage Committee.
Editorial Comments Concerning the War:
One observer says that the difference between V-E day and V-J day will be at least a year. That is, of course, an entirely unpredictable matter, but the opinion expressed above is about the general estimate. The Treasury Department, in a folder promoting the sale of bonds in the 7th War Loan, comments on the war with Japan as follows: “The Battle of Japan has just begun. With the war in the West our first and major concern, we have not yet been able to go all-out in the East. But neither has the Jap. The war to crush Japan will be bigger, tougher, and longer than most Americans expect, The Allied Military Command has estimated that it will take years, not months. The destruction of Japan’s armies has not yet reached the annual rate of normal replacements between 200,000 and 250,000 men a year. And the Jap, as our men in the Pacific know, fights to the death. As far as Japan is concerned, the outer Empire and the men who defend it are expendables. The Jap will fight the Battle of Japan from inside the inner Empire, of which Iwo Jima was an outpost. And Iwo Jima, according to Admiral Nimitz, was a pattern of the resistance our forces may expect to meet in future offensives. The single greatest obstacle to our crushing of Japan is distance. While in the Battle of Europe supply ships from our bases in England had only an overnight run to make, ships in the Pacific have long-reach round trips taking up to 5 months to make.” Allowing for the fact, to emphasize the need for the sale of bonds, the Treasury would not underestimate the gravity of the Japanese war, yet the people may well rely upon what has been said. We are on the offensive in the Pacific, but it is a limited offensive. The terrific cost of the capture of Iwo Jima, and the struggle at Okinawa, in which our forces are yet to achieve full success, are indices of what lies ahead. No one familiar with the history and traditions of the Japanese people expects them to surrender easily, but on the other hand that it will be a war of hard and long fighting.
School News:
-Dr. William S. Taylor, dean of the College of Education, University of Kentucky, will deliver the commencement address at Eubank High School at 8:00 o’clock tomorrow night in the school gymnasium. The class night program will be presented tonight. The Rev. L. D. Fisher preached the baccalaureate sermon Sunday night. There are 21 graduates. Members of the senior class are: Elsie Thomas Abbott, Elfreda Acton, Chester Baugh, Eugene Butt, Curtis Carter, Edith Deboard, Una Ferrell, Loretta Gibbons, Ida Elizabeth Hall, Marjorie Craig Horton, Mildred Hubble, Helen White Irvine, Edith A. Lefler, Jack McWilliams, Lester Reynolds, Laverne Stevens, Kathleen Stevens, Rex Trivette, Charlene Vaught, Leonard Vaught and Hazel H. Weddle.
-John Fred Williams, Frankfort, state superintendent of public instruction, will be the commencement speaker at Somerset High School Tuesday night, May 29. Commencement week activities will begin Sunday night, May 27, with the baccalaureate sermon to be delivered by Dr. Floyd D. Rose, pastor of the First Methodist Church, in the school gymnasium. There will be no class night program this year, and plans for the annual senior play have not been announced.
-County School Superintendent Raymond Wesley announced last week that three of the county high schools have been given an “A” rating by the State Board of Education on recommendation of the Commission of Secondary Schools of the Kentucky Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. They were Eubank, Nancy and Shopville. The Eubank school has been rated in the “A” class for several years, but it is the first time for the other two schools to receive the top designation. The Mt. Victory school received a “B” emergency rating due to its low enrollment, Mr. Wesley said.
-More honors were awarded Somerset High School last week in the annual State Music Festival in Lexington than any other school of its size in the state. The eight who entered the instrumental events won five “superiors,” one “excellent” and two “good” ratings. Twenty-two Somerset students were chosen members of the All-State Chorus which presented a program Saturday afternoon in the University of Kentucky gymnasium. Somerset High students who received the highest rating, “superior,” and their events were: Mary Carolyn Carver, violin solo; Harvey Berry, clarinet solo, and saxophone solo; Louise Litton, snare drum solo; and Doris Alexander, Gerald Barnett, Harvey Berry and Hugh Rankin, clarinet quartet. Shirley Litton was the piano accompanist for the quartet. Hugh Rankin received an “excellent” rating in the clarinet solo event. Jim Beaty, in the trumpet solo contest, and Kenneth Massey, in the sousaphone solo contest, were rated as “good.” There were more contestants in the festival last week than in any previous event. Singing in the All-State Chorus were Joyce Cundiff, Margaret Tohill, Mabel Jones, Louise Hopkins, Louise Gibson, Delores Taylor, Emily Anderson, Rosa Gay Bugg, Mary Carolyn Carver, Shirley Litton, Betty Jane Taylor, Buddy Owings, Bobby Sears, Benny Murphy, Theo Phillips, Neal Scott, Bill King, Bobby Boyd, Stanley Tarter, David Rose, David Shropshire and Bobby Early.
This Week’s Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-A. Goldenberg – West Mount Vernon Street. Modernizing old kitchens with our package units enables you to have a kitchen that is compact and convenient in every respect, at a small expense. Our package units come complete in five sizes, 48, 60, 72, 84 and 96 inches wide. Both wall and base cabinets are easily installed.
-The Somerset Pharmacy – Gift suggestions for graduates: Billfolds for ladies and men, $1.00 to $10.00. Du Barry’s new lipstick, Strawberry and Cream/face powder combination, $2.00. Yanky Clover toilet water, $1.00. Fine stationery, 60 cents to $3.00.
-Joseph’s – Ladies’ and Misses’ correct apparel. Congratulations and best gifts to the graduates. We have a large assortment of practical gifts for the girl graduate: slips, nighties, handkerchiefs, purses, billfolds and gloves.
-Citizens National Bank – A checking account at this bank offers you many important advantages. It provides safety for your funds, an accurate record of income and expenses, and a receipt for each transaction. We invite you to open and use a checking account here. You save time and trouble when you pay bills by check, instead of running around to pay them by cash.
-First National bank – When will the war end with Japan? Free $100 War Bond to the person guessing the nearest to the date, hour and minute when the end of the war with Japan is officially declared.
-Citizens Chevrolet Company – South Central Avenue. Bring your car to us for a check-up today. Let our skilled mechanics put it in first-class running condition. Help to keep it serving you faithfully for the duration and beyond by letting us service it at regular intervals. Remember, we’re members of America’s foremost automotive service organization, leaders in car and truck conservation service. And remember too, we service all makes of cars and trucks.
-Kroger – Cabbage, 5 cents/lb. Lettuce, 11 cents/head. Carrots, 8 cents/large bunch. Fresh green beans, 35 cents/2 lbs. Peanut butter, 39 cents/2-pound jar.
-A&P – California peas, 2 lbs. for 29 cents. Sliced bologna, 32 cents/lb. Sugar, 65 cents/10 lb. cloth bag. Spic & Span, 21 cents/16 oz. package.
In the Classifieds:
-Lost – Ladies’ natural silk gaberdine raincoat. Downtown May 3. Reward.
-For sale – Dining room suite and electric ironer. Mrs. Joe McClure.
-For rent – Two front offices over Kentucky Utilities Company. Heat and water furnished. Mrs. J.H. Pinnell.
-Notice – Put running water in your home. Have hot and cold water. Let us estimate the cost and the kind of electric pump for your needs free of charge. Most deep well pumps a little over $110. Shallow, spring and cistern pumps under $100. Engle Furniture and Hardware Co., E. Mt. Vernon St.
This Week at the Virginia Theatre and the Kentucky Theatre:
Land of the Outlaws – Reckless Age – Song of Open Road – Cowboy from Lonesome River – Abroad with Two Yanks – Home in Indiana – Utah – 3 is a Family – Patrick the Great
Recipe of the Week:
Mayonnaise Dressing
2 egg yolks
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon mustard
Paprika
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 ½ to 2 cups salad oil
Mix dry ingredients and add to egg yolks. Beat until thick and lemon colored. Mix lemon juice and vinegar. Add 1 tablespoon of this combination to the egg mixture and beat thoroughly, then add oil gradually, beating until it begins to thicken. Continue adding liquid and oil alternately, beating constantly, until the mixture is stiff, fluffy and will stand alone.
Menu: Roast lamb, potatoes in cream sauce, buttered peas, spring salad, baking powder biscuits and butter, rhubarb shortcake.
