Pulaski, Somerset, and Southwestern High Schools announce the Work Ethic Seal Recipients for the 2019-2020 school year. Part of the mission of education is to prepare students for the transition from school to work and life beyond the classroom. A strong work ethic is essential to our students if they are to secure and maintain successful, meaningful employment.
In an effort to meet this need, the Pulaski County Educational Consortium in joint effort with the Pulaski County School System, the Somerset Independent School System, and SPEDA implement a special program in which students who meet specific criteria related to work ethic and soft skills will receive a special seal on their high school diploma and transcript.
This year marks 17 years of the Work Ethic Seal Program in the Pulaski and Somerset Schools. That is over decade of students who have been trained, encouraged and recognized for meeting the required criteria. Students must meet the following criteria to qualify for the work ethic seal: 98% attendance, no more than 1 disciplinary referral, minimum of 2.5 grade point average, no more than 4 tardies, resume writing, and involvement in at least two of the following during the school year -- organized team sport, extracurricular activity (band, chorus, club), Part time employment (10 hours/week for 4 consecutive months during the school year or 20 hours/week during the summer months), and/or verifiable community service project. To date, 1,457 seniors and 1,339 juniors have qualified for the seal making our work force that much stronger.
Pulaski, Southwestern, and Somerset Schools believe students receiving this recognition will have an advantage when seeking employment in our area. Through involvement and support by business and industry, this seal's "worth" will be validated by employers who view the seal as an important credential in identifying potential employees with a demonstrated work ethic.
Seniors qualifying for the work ethic seal receive a gold Work Ethic Seal on their transcript and diploma, a senior cord to wear at graduation and a letter of recommendation signed by the superintendent of their local school system, the President of the Pulaski County Educational Consortium and the CEO of SPEDA.
The program was extended to juniors in 2004/2005. Juniors receive the same letter of recommendation as seniors but must requalify as a senior to actually receive the seal. Juniors receive WES Binders for their accomplishment.
Together, the business community and the education community value this program as a continually growing effort to improve student proficiency and graduation rates. Strengthening ties between business, community and education strengthens probability of student success. This program captures the community education components focusing on expanded utilization of school facilities, citizen involvement through volunteering, K-12 support, and collaboration.
Listed are the recipients from each of our high schools.
PCHS Juniors: Kaleb Adams, Amanda Anderson, Holly Barron, Levi Belcher, Rosemary Bowling, Morgan Bruin, Gabriella Countryman, Victorya Countryman, Austyn Crawford, Christopher Dalton, Jaxon Gambill, Brianna Hendrix, Kelsey Haste, Macey Hudson, Riley Hull, Molli Nelson, Grayson Odom, Jackson Owens, Charles Parker Pierce, Hannah Reynolds, Rachel Rose, Morgann Rowe, Mayson Ruckel, Kaylee Strunk, Aiden Vanhooser, and Addisyn Wilson.
PCHS Seniors: Julia Bates, Macey Broughton, Frankie Brumley, Hunter Burkhead, Britanie-Anne Craynon, Aaron Cundiff, Cainan Daniels, Payton Daniels, Eva Gover, Konner Hargis, Braxton Hewitt, Rylee Hornsby, Vlctoria Hutchinson, Joshua Inabnitt, Bailey Jackson, Ethan Lawless, Kaylee Lorsong Baker, Macy Owens, Zachery Rowe, Sydney Sexton, and Jacob Strunk.
SHS Juniors: Michelle Alcantara, Dylan Blankenship, Kendall Burgess, Sota Hayashihara, Maximillian Heuer, Dylan Jasper, Keith Jasper, Catalina Lopez, William Muse, Charity Nickell, Madison Ruble, Jaden Ridner, Alondra Rosales, Martha Santiago, Kaiya Sheron, and Kannon Tucker.
SHS Seniors: Junaid Ahmed, Elijah Crawford, Jessie Gadberry, Jacob Grabell, Alyssa Davis, Erica Dick, Chiharu Hayashihara, Austin Hicks, K'Leann Morgan, Alexander Nelson, Anthony Ortiz, Bryan Ortiz, Ritak Patel, Jackson Prather, Jonathan Ramsey, Nicole Roberts, and Macon Wilson.
SWHS Juniors: Austin Baker, Caleb Bourne, Isabelle Bowling, Rogelio Castillo-Cuevas, Kayce Evans, Madelyn Foster, Leah Hollis, Landon Howard, Tucker Howard, Gianna Knight, Marissa Loveless, Lukas Maybrier, Sage McBride, Sarah Meece, Urva Patel, Jalee Phelps, Keaton Smith, Madison Trusty, Elizabeth Walters, Hannah Weatherly, John Weatherly, Bailee Whitson, Angela Wilson, Joshua Whittle, and Gracie Wolsey.
SWHS Seniors: Lane Alexander, Adam Baker, Abigail Bubnick, Caitlin Burton, Selena Clark, Yasmine Coulter, Cameron Dunagan, Chase Eastham, Ethan Fisher, Heidi Flores, Kayla Hall, Sarah Hines, Luke Jacobs, Shivani Patel, Christian Schrom, Colton Smith, Aleigha Thacker, Joshua Thomas, Jenna Wood, and Jon Wood.
On behalf of the Pulaski and Somerset Boards of Education, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Chris Girdler, SPEDA, and the Pulaski County Educational Consortium for their support in this great program. A huge thank you to all our counselors at each of our high schools for their dedicated efforts in the application process for each recipient. Congratulations to all of the juniors and seniors for this great accomplishment.
