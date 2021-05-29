Pulaski, Somerset, and Southwestern High Schools announce the Work Ethic Seal Recipients for the 2020-2021 school year. Part of the mission of education is to prepare students for the transition from school to work and life beyond the classroom. A strong work ethic is essential to our students if they are to secure and maintain successful, meaningful employment.
In an effort to meet this need, the Pulaski County Educational Consortium in joint effort with the Pulaski County School System, the Somerset Independent School System, and SPEDA implement a special program in which students who meet specific criteria related to work ethic and soft skills will receive a special seal on their high school diploma and transcript.
This year marks 18 years of the Work Ethic Seal Program in the Pulaski and Somerset Schools. That is over decade of students who have been trained, encouraged and recognized for meeting the required criteria. Students must meet the following criteria to qualify for the work ethic seal: no more than 1 disciplinary referral, minimum of 2.5 grade point average, resume writing, and involvement in at least two of the following during the school year -- organized team sport, extracurricular activity (band, chorus, club), Part time employment (10 hours/week for 4 consecutive months during the school year or 20 hours/week during the summer months), and/or verifiable community service project. Due to Virtual Learning and the states regulation on attendance, the criteria for attendance was revised for the 2020-2021 school year. To date, 1,454 juniors and 1,611 seniors have qualified for the seal making our work force that much stronger. This year alone, 115 juniors and 154 seniors qualified for the Work Ethic Seal. Due to Covid, the annual luncheon was cancelled.
Pulaski, Southwestern, and Somerset Schools believe students receiving this recognition will have an advantage when seeking employment in our area. Through involvement and support by business and industry, this seal's "worth" will be validated by employers who view the seal as an important credential in identifying potential employees with a demonstrated work ethic.
Seniors qualifying for the work ethic seal receive a gold Work Ethic Seal on their transcript and diploma, a senior cord to wear at graduation and a letter of recommendation signed by the superintendent of their local school system, the President of the Pulaski County Educational Consortium and the CEO of SPEDA.
The program was extended to juniors in 2004/2005. Juniors receive the same letter of recommendation as seniors but must requalify as a senior to actually receive the seal. Juniors receive WES Binders for their accomplishment.
Together, the business community and the education community value this program as a continually growing effort to improve student proficiency and graduation rates. Strengthening ties between business, community and education strengthens probability of student success. This program captures the community education components focusing on expanded utilization of school facilities, citizen involvement through volunteering, K-12 support, and collaboration.
Listed are the recipients from each of our high schools.
PCHS Juniors: Erin Atwell, Madelyn Blankenship, Sadie Brown, Kelcie Cobb, Grace Cook, Clarke Dodson, Abigail Girdler, Rebecca Grimsley, Adrian Guillen, Peyton Haste-Price, Dalynn Holtzclaw, Madison Paige Jernigan, Jackson Martin, Brady McKinney, Caroline Oakes, Drw Polston, Camille Powell, Roxanna Sadrinia, Parker Sellers, Kaeden Stringer, Abigail Vacca, Leighanna Woodall,
Emma Wright, Lauren Worley, and Hallie Young.
PCHS Seniors: Sarah Abbott, Kaleb Adams, Amanda Anderson, Courtney Ashton, Levi Belcher, Haggan Bishop, Shelbie Black, Haley Blevins, Layla Blevins, Morgan Bruin, Hunter Carlton, Christopher Dalton, Lucy Estep, Lillian Fugate, Emily Hall, Keegun Hall, Rilee Hammock, Kelsley Haste, Brianna Hendrix, Linsdey Horn, Macey Hudson, Riley Hull, Lillyanna Martinez, Hunter Mayfield, Molli Nelson, Jackson Owens, Parker Pierce, Hannah Reynolds, Hayden Roberts, Rachel Rose, Morgann Rowe, Lauren Smith, Kaylee Strunk, Ace Swiderek, Carlee Whitis, and Addisyn Wilson.
SHS Juniors: Elaina Barnett, Caroline Blakeman, Katie Burlew, Vanessa Carl, Ben Clouse, Julia Colyer, Prathm Desai, Jason Dinh, Abigail Ford, Ann Girdler, Luke Godsey, Patton Goforth, Emily Ham, Bethanie Hampton, Rachael Jones, Madison King, Jillian Langford, Addison Langford, Christian Leigh, Arlie Lopez, Lucy Mcarthur, Michael McCollom, Courtney Minton, Dulce Morales, Kameron Mullins, Macy Norfleet, Logan Purcell, Thomas Reynolds, Zachary Robinson, Sydney Rogers, James Sayers, Tori Smith, Zane Stinson, Rachel Tomlinson, Grayson Turner, McKayla Waters, and Pearl Wonn.
SHS Seniors: Michelle Alcantara, Cameron Acey, McKenzie Barnett, Dylan Blankenship, Josiah Blakeman, Kenndey Boots, Addison Bowling, Ethan Bradley, Ellie Browning, Autumn Burge, Kendall Burgess, Trinity Burkett, Matthew Burton, Channing Clement, Allison Coffey, Matthew Coffey, Colton Correll, Megan Davis, Clara Eastham, Faith French, Madison Garland, Michael Garland, Kade Grundy, Anna-Marie Gulock, Michael Hail, Kaley Harris, Shelby Harmon, Emma Hawk, Sota Hayashihara, Kailyn Henderson, Maximillian Heur, Dylan Jasper, Keith Jasper, Andrew Johnson, Catalina Lopez, Trinity Lynn, Logan Maynard, Hank McArthur, Halee Melton, Jalyn Murphy, Landin New, Kiana Newell, Charity Nickell, Cameron Perkins, Adria Poynter, Jaden Ridner, Alondra Rosales, Madison Ruble, Martha Santiago, Kaiya Sheron, William Smith, Madison Stambaugh, Jacob Stevens, Ashtin Stighall, Kimber Strunk, Josie Todd, Kannon Tucker, Breezi Turner, Olivia Ulrich, Abigail Upchurch, Clay Vanderploeg, and Jadyn York.
SWHS Juniors: Mohammed Abd, Noah Amundosn, Yasmine Avila, Jessie Begley, Laci Bishop, MaKayla Bolin, Gabriel Brainard, Giddeon Brainard, Hollyn Burgin, Hayden Burton, Mary-Grace Burton, Reagan Brummett, Jada Carrender, Jaydon Coggins, Samuel Cruse, Katie Delaney, Paige Epperson, Zachary Epperson, Alberto Flores, Gavin Garza, Kate Golden, Eva Greene, Matthew Hall, Trevor Hansen, Ashtyn Hines, Kate Hutchinson, Hailey Jensen, Aimee Johnson, Emma Johnson, Sarah Keeney, Alexa Lewis, Brooklyn Marchum, Ashlyn McDonald, Arlin Moore, Taylor Nelson, Benjamin Osborne, Chase Osman, Dev Patel, Uday Patel, Veer Patel, Lydia Patterson, Morgan Phillips. Alyssa Raleigh, Trey Robertson, Kiara Rollyson, Abigail Sandoval, Audrey Stewart, Allison Taylor, Hannah Thompson, Cierra Truett, Abigail Weddle, Kamryn Young, and Kaylee Young.
SWHS Seniors: Joseph Andres, Austin Baker, Bentley Baker, Emalee Baker, George Balhan, Caleb Bourne, Isabelle Bowling, Noah Breeding, Chesnie Caldwell, Parker Childers, Blakely Collingsworth, Emily Eberle, Kayce Evans, Madelyn Foster, Kaitlyn Gwin, Jadyn Harris, Hannah Hines, Allyson Hobbs, Sarah Hollen, Leah Hollis, Tucker Howard, Lauren Kargas, Hannah Kegley, Allyson Keith, Rebekah King, Kylie Long, Marissa Loveless, Emma Lyle, Daniel Mallicoate, Sage McBride, Sarah Meece, Brayden Mitchell, Hannah Mucci, Eduardo Nazario, Bailey Pascarella, Jared Patterson, Jalee Phelps, Tiffany Porron, Taylor Price, Aliciya Ramos, Breanna Robinson, Brendan Rogers, Gabriella Rowe, Abigail Sevigny, Rhiannon Simpson, Keaton Smith, Taylor Shadoan, Allie Stinson, Breanna Summer, Madison Trusty, Amyah Weakely, Hannah Weatherly, Jack Weatherly, Olivia Wilds, Angela Wilson, and Gracie Wolsey.
On behalf of the Pulaski and Somerset Boards of Education, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Chris Girdler, SPEDA, and the Pulaski County Educational Consortium for their support in this great program. A huge thank you to all our counselors at each of our high schools for their dedicated efforts in the application process for each recipient. Congratulations to all of the juniors and seniors for this great accomplishment.
