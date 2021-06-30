Several Pulaski County students graduated the Rogers Scholars program at The Center for Rural Development on Friday, June 11th to cap off the weeklong leadership program held on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College.
Grace and Jack Bruner, of Somerset High School, children of John and Beth Bruner
Elizabeth and Samuel Dalton, of Pulaski County High School, children of David and Melinda Dalton
Calli Eastham, of Pulaski County High School, daughter of Derek and Andrea Eastham
Anna Farmer, of Pulaski County High School, daughter of Ricky and Kellie Farmer
Sawyer Gambill, of Pulaski County High School, son of Chris and Michelle Gambill
Max Yeast, of Somerset, High School, son of Dan Yeast and Tara Horn
Rogers Scholars, The Center's flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) that "no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future."
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region's next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
"The Rogers Scholars program challenges students to look at all of the possibilities that are open to them and aims to put them on a path to success at a young age while helping to create well rounded individuals that will go on to change this region forever," said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center.
Two Pulaski County students were also honored at graduation for their high application scores. Calli Eastham received the Doug Reece Memorial Scholarship for earning the highest application score out of her class of scholars. Calli will receive a $250 scholarship to go towards higher education. Anna Farmer received an autographed book from Olympian Kenny Davis for earning the 3rd highest application score out of her class of Scholars.
For more information about The Center's youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.
