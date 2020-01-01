Students across the Pulaski County School district recently attended a production of La Ofrenda, performed by the Lexington Children's Theater and hosted by the district's Gifted Program at the Center for Rural Development.
La Ofrenda, translated "the offering" in English, is the story of eleven-year-old Alex who moves to Los Angeles to live with his grandmother following the death of his parents in the 9/11 tragedy. Themes include the love of family, learning to deal with grief, and re-connecting with one's family and heritage, all centering around the events of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos.
Prior to the performance, gifted educators met with students to talk about the cultural traditions of the holiday as well as the other themes. One culminating activity in the days following the performance included decorating skull sugar cookies prepared by Southwestern Sweets, SWHS's student culinary business.
