Pulaski teachers honored with the Campbellsville 'Excellence in Teaching' award

Campbellsville University's 34th annual Excellence in Teaching Award Program Ceremony was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 217 teachers received the Excellence in Teaching Award from 76 districts and/or private schools in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Twenty-two of the teachers have Campbellsville College or University degrees and nine teachers are National Certified Teachers.
Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, "The Excellence in Teaching program is one of our most meaningful tributes to Kentucky teachers.
"Teachers deserve recognition for pouring themselves into the lives of our P-12 students. Teachers not only serve students in the classroom, but they make profound impacts in their students' personal lives and on their future.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize the best of the best in education!"
Hedgepath, herself a teacher and university professor for several years, would have been present for the ceremony, along with Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the School of Education.
Allen said, "During this time of pandemic, teachers have had to be creative and flexible problem solvers in delivering relevant, timely instruction to their students.
"The teachers who are EIT recipients this year have and will continue to find innovative ways to lead, to teach and to help students succeed regardless of the learning challenges presented by COVID 19.
"I am sorry that this year, we are unable to have our usual celebration to honor them. I am proud of these teachers who continue to shape the future for all of us regardless of circumstances."
A total of 4,163 Kentucky teachers have been honored since the program began in 1987 with assistance from Earl Aaron and the Ward, Cundiff and Aaron Memorial Fund. The purpose of the program is to recognize the quality teaching and learning taking place in the school systems throughout Kentucky.
The Excellence in Teaching Awards program is in partnership with Lexington's CBS-affiliate, WKYT-TV.
The teachers are selected by their school districts in each grade level (preschool/elementary, middle and high school).
The 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients from Pulaski Schools are as follows: Judy Van Hook, Northern Elementary School; Jessica Wheeler, Northern Middle School; and Kimberly Turpen, Southwestern High School.
Van Hook, of Somerset, Ky., teaches 4th grade reading and science at Northern Elementary School where she has taught since 2010. She previously taught 4th grade at Woodstock Elementary School from 1994 until 2010.
She earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1993 and is a 1976 graduate of Pulaski County High School.
She is the daughter of Juanita Garner. She is married to Gary Van Hook, and they have four children: Chris and Kevin Measel, Casey Petrey and Corey Van Hook.
Wheeler, of Somerset, Ky., teaches 8th grade social studies at Northern Middle School. She has been serving there since 2012, but also taught social studies for grades 10-12 at Pulaski County High School from 2009 until 2012.
She earned her bachelor of arts degree in 2008 from Lindsey Wilson College. She received her master of arts degree in 2012, as well as a Rank I certification in 2014, from Union College.
She is the daughter of Cynthia and Paul Wheeler, of Somerset, Ky.
Turpen, of Nancy, Ky., teaches mathematics at Southwestern High School where she has taught since 2003. She also taught post-secondary education at Somerset Community College from 1993 until 2002.
She earned her bachelor's degree in 1985 from Eastern Kentucky University and her master's degree from Union College in 2002.
She is the daughter of Imogene and Jim Roberts, is married to Barry Turpen, and they have two children, Lacey Thacker and Courtney Fry.
The 2020 Excellence in Teaching Committee included: Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the Campbellsville University School of Education; Elizabeth Franklin, secretary to the dean, School of Education; Lisa Kirtley, data specialist; Natasha Nall, graduate secretary for the School of Education; Dominic Sanfilippo, early childhood program secretary, and Alice Steele, clinic support specialist.
