The Center for Rural Development has selected students from Pulaski County to particiapte in its summer leadership programs.
Rogers Scholars
Pulaski County students were selected to join high school students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 24nd annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.
Pulaski County High School
Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Samuel Dalton, children of David and Melinda Dalton
Calli Eastham, daughter of Derek and Andrea Eastham
Henry Gillum, son of John and Julie Gillum
Anna Farmer, daughter of Ricky and Kellie Farmer
Sawyer Gambill, son of Chris and Michelle Gambill
Somerset High School
Grace, Kate, and Jack Bruner, children of John and Beth Bruner
Calvin Gates, son of Matthew Gates and Allison Aker-Gates
Parker Lonesky, son of Tim and Trudy Lonesky
Max Yeast, son of Tara Horn and Dan Yeast
Wayne County High School
Wes Cares, son of Sky and Virginia Cares, of Monticello.
Rogers Scholars, The Center's flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) that "no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future."
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region's next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
"Rogers Scholars is an amazing program designed to give our youth a leg up in expanding their leadership skills while exposing them to new and creative ideas for our region of Southern and Eastern Kentucky," said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development.
Due to COVID, The Center held its programming virtually last year instead of in-person. The Center is prepared to host in-person programs this summer while taking every precaution possible.
"Above all else, the health and safety of our students is our number one priority," Lawson continued. "Our programs typically have small groups of around 30 students at each camp. This makes it easier for us to implement our programs in a safe and healthy manner."
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state's top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students have to complete a community service project in their hometown.
The 2021 Rogers Scholars program will take place on June 6-11 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY and July 18-23 on the campus of Morehead State University in Morehead, KY. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and meals are provided at no cost to participants.
Rogers Explorers
Pulaski County students were selected to participate in the 16th annual Rogers Explorers program.
Meece Middle School
Jakob Bartley, son of Jeremy A. Bartley and Erica L. Bartley
Josh Bruner, son of John and Beth Bruner
Grayson Gulock, son of Scott and Becky Gulock
John Lackey, son of Brent and Cindy Lackey
Landen Lonesky, son of Tim and Trudy Lonesky
Anderson and Ethan Ruble, children of Jason and Tracey Ruble
Reggie Smith, son of Lisa Delk
Northern Middle School
John David Baird, son of Jeremy and Tonya Baird
Max Bekish, son of Paul and Noreen Bekish
Hayden Browning, son of Sara and Fred Browning
Madeline Butcher, daughter of Brad and Jennifer Butcher
Aiden Cheng, son of Alfie and Melissa Cheng
Beau Cherry, son of Allison and Brent Cherry
Bentley Gambill, daughter of Chris and Michelle Gambill
Shelbie Harris, daughter of Darwin and Lisa Harris
Simi McAlpin, daughter of Bob and Gayla McAlpin
Hannah Murray, daughter of Michael and Dr. Tamela Murray
Jaxon Parmelee, son of Jeff and Kim Parmelee
Alex Robinson, son of Kim and Alan Robinson
Carter Ross, son of Chad and Christina Ross
Ellary Tarter, daughter of Joshua and Amber Tarter
Science Hill Independent
Hope Bray, daughter of David and Tiffany Bray
Evie Thompson, daughter of Cathy Whitaker and Warren Thompson
Somerset Christian School
Kaden Johnson, son of Doug and Kelly Lynn Johnson
Southern Middle School
Jackson and Jessalyn Flynn, children of Mark and Amy Flynn
Reaghan Melton, daughter of Jessica and James Melton
Wayne County Middle School
Micah Burchett, son of Christopher and Auntrea Burchett
Zach Hesse, son of Matt and Emily Hesse
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Rogers Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center's 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, and Union College.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute
Blake Atwell, of Pulaski County High School, and Adriana Gaulzetti, of Southwestern High School, will participate in The Center's 15th annual Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) this summer on July 26-30 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY.
Blake is the daughter of Eric and Kellie Atwell. Adriana is the daughter of Scott and Connie Gaulzetti.
Kallie Powell, of Wayne County High School, will participate in The Center's 15th annual Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) this summer on July 26-30 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY. She is the daughter of Jay and Suzanna Powell, of Monticello.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture -- from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partners with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams will compete in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team will earn a $16,000 scholarship from EKU.
For more information about The Center's youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.