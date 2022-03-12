70 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 17, 1952
“It can happen here”
A warning against the crime syndicates which have brought corruption into Henderson, Covington, Newport, and other communities in the state was sounded by Circuit Judge R.C. Tartar at the beginning of the winter term of the Pulaski Circuit Court. He stated that the syndicates are anxious to gain a foothold and warned, “It can happen here.” He urged the citizens to steel their hearts against crime and become law enforcement conscious.
The court turned its attention to conditions in Somerset. “Crime is appalling in the city. Somerset is wide open while the county is closed up,” he declared. More vigilance is needed here, he added.
Judge Tartar charged that the city police have fallen down on their jobs, and were negligent in their duties. Men and boys are peddling whiskey openly here and harlots are plying their trade, he declared.
In the county in recent months, there have been very few complaints registered about disturbance of religious worship, Judge Tartar reported. He said this is because offenders have not been let off with fines but have been given jail sentences.
Members of the grand jury are the Rev. Lloyd Sewell, foreman; William Harold Cundiff, Marshall Cundiff, John Barnes, George McIntyre, Carl Scrimager, Clyde Pointer, Lewis J. Brown, Walter Redman, Luther Vaught, Walter Hargis, and Logan Bray.
Life in prison
Oakley Hewgley, 29, Nashville, Tennessee, was tried in Pulaski Circuit Court on two charges of willful murder and pleaded guilty. A jury fixed his punishment at life in prison in each case. He shot and fatally wounded two guards from Brushy Mountain Prison in Tennessee at the Shamrock Inn here on Nov.9, 1951.
Bargain blouses
Ladies. Rayon blouses, regularly $1.29 to $1.98, 88 cents at J.J. Newberry Company.
Collins gets lighter
Corporal Loyd Collins, son of Mrs. Ollie Collins, Nancy graduated from a tank commanders course as a member of the best tank crew. He was presented a plaque and an engraved cigarette lighter.
Marriage licenses
Clay Shelton Alexander, Jr., and Velma Pauline Gill, both Somerset.
Floyd Waddle and Rebecca Roy, Pointer.
William I. Jent and Kathleen Morrell Jent, Waynesburg.
Joseph Fulton Hardwick and Lola Mae Watson, Somerset.
Let’s bowl
Announcing opening of the Somerset Bowling Alleys in Kentucky Utilities Building on South Main Street January 18. Open daily at 1:30 p.m.
Get to Greenlee
The exciting and all new Aero Willys is on display at Greenlee Garage on South 27.
Well-Baby Clinic
There will be a Well-Baby Clinic at the Pulaski County Health Dept. Friday morning.
JANUARY 24, 1952
Only the best
The thrill of big time professional wrestling will be available to Somerset sports fans beginning next Wednesday at the National Guard Armory.
Featured will be world champions, girl wrestlers, midget mat men and television stars.
Sounds fair
Gordon panties only 69 cents at The Fair Store.
Shop Wiggs
Two three and one half ounces of Libby’s potted meat 21 cents at Wiggs’ Super Market in Burnside.
Ashamed of himself
A Somerset man was out $3,400 today as a result of hoping to get rich quick. Kentucky State Police said three men at a London, Ky. motel were showing him how to change the numbers on bills. Police would not disclose the name of the victim. They said he was very much ashamed of himself for falling for such a scheme.
Royal opportunity
Baby chicks will make you more profit. Now is the time to get your order in for either straight-run or sexed chickens at Royal Hatchery, 515 North Vine.
Oops
Mrs. Rosa Herrin of North Main Street, who sustained a fracture of the right hip on January 19 in a fall from the truck of Marshall Jackson, was riding in the cab of the truck and not in the rear as was reported in this newspaper last week. The door of the cab came open and she fell out when the truck started to make a turn.
Do squeeze the
Charmin
Four rolls of Charmin tissue only 29 cents at Ledford’s Market.
February 7, 1952
New business
The Somerset Venetian Blind Company, in the rear of the Maple Inn on North Maple Street, went into operation recently. Sam Tweedy, a popular young Somerset businessman, is owner and operator of Somerset’s newest industry.
Ping ponked
Roy Ping of Somerset, Route 3, suffered a self-inflicted bullet wound in the right leg Wednesday afternoon. Ping was target shooting near his home with an Army rifle. He was firing at a piece of iron on a door of an outbuilding when one of the bullets ricocheted back.
Better for Beldy?
Beldy Massey, former Somerset High football and basketball star, is transferring from Eastern Kentucky State Teachers College to Florida State University.
Dr.Vaden is in
Dr. Cathryn C. Vaden is now associated with the Somerset Clinic. She is living with her mother, Mrs. Clara M. Vaden, at 105 Marydale Avenue.
County Spelling Bee
The Eubank School may well be proud of one of its pupils. Audrey Freeman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Freeman of Pulaski, defeated contestants from 27 other schools to become the spelling champion of Pulaski County. Taught by Don E. Gay, Audrey is 13 and in 8th grade.
Lecreta Prather, 13,Sardis School, placed second. Her teacher is Sedahlia Wood.
Rayford Bray, 11, one of the youngest contestants, a sixth grader at Bobtown, placed third. His teacher is Mrs. Zora Alexander. He went down on the word “alfalfa.”
The county match was the first one to be put on the air. The broadcast was over WSFC.
Ann Richardson, 12, a 7th grade student at Garner School, placed 4th. She went down on the word “jewelry.” Her teacher is Mrs. Pauline Hansford.
Frances Phillippi, 12, a 7th grader at Vaught School, misspelled “universal,” placing 5th.
She was one of the smaller spellers and won the admiration of all by her ease in spelling. Her teacher is Kwilda Dunbar.
Viola Whitis, 13, a sixth grader at Hamm School, went down on the word “control.” Her teacher is Burdette Cummins.
James Miller, 12, an 8th grade pupil at Burnside, misspelled “situation,” placing 7th.
Sweet sixteen
Sixteen teams will be in Somerset for the 12th Region basketball tournament. McCreary County takes on Mt. Victory Wednesday afternoon.
Get in style
Lazy Bones shoes are the latest styles at Joseph’s. Only $7.95 per pair.
Commented
