92 YEARS AGO
DEC.18, 1929
I. G. A. Self Service
H. W. Sitton’s remodeled and redecorated grocery store was crowded all day Saturday for the grand opening The store recently became a member of the Independent Grocers’ Alliance and is easily identified as I.G. A. by its blue and ivory front.
The self service system struck a chord with the women buyers.
Party For Poor
Instead of the customary Christmas tree on the square, this year the Somerset Elks Lodge will entertain the poor children with a party at Virginia Theatre at 10 o’clock Christmas morning.
Jobs Cut
There will be a 50 percent cut in the force at the Southern Railway Shops on Tuesday. The men will be off two weeks.
Harold Home
Harold Cain is taking a leave of absence from his job at the Chase National Bank in New York City. He arrived home last week.
Blessed Man
Rev. T. H. Pickerill of Science Hill has purchased a coach from Citizens Chevrolet.
Watch “Zip”Go
“Zip” Gilmore has purchased a Marmon sport sedan. The handsome car is attracting much attention around town.
Elevator Accident
Forest Johnson, 23, Faubush, was seriously injured Thursday while working on the new hotel. Hearing someone call, he looked down the elevator shaft, and was struck in the back of the head by the elevator. His scalp was almost completely torn off, jaw bones broken and face smashed. He is critical at Somerset General Hospital.
Watch The Birdie
Otto Fisher and C. B. Humble killed a white hawk, weighing two pounds and nine ounces, on C. M. Langdon’s farm on Upper Clifty Road. It had been living off rabbits. Mr. Humble’s daughter brought the bird to Somerset Saturday and it attracted much attention.
New Owners
Mrs. J. M. Pence and Milfred bought the Waddle Lunch Room on East Mt. Vernon Street from Otis Weddle and have taken charge. The restaurant will be known as the Waddle Pence Lunch Room.
Nice Yield
G.R Hurt of Camp Ground has sold tobacco raised on one-half acre for $269.20.
Talk Of The Town
James Rayborn Moore of Somerset, champion high school orator of the United States, will likely bring the champion boy orators of Mexico and Canada here in January for one evening at the high school. The trio is now touring the middle west on the Chautauqua platform and hope to be able to work in a date for Somerset.
No Spoons?
Somerset High PTA has donated to the school ten dozens knives and forks,
81 YEARS AGO
JAN. 20, 1940
Hudson Hungry ?
The Hughes Service Station on Monticello Street, owned and operated by Lester Hughes, has taken the agency for the Hudson Motor Company, and will carry a full line of Hudson models.
More Mail
Postal receipts in Somerset set a new mark in 1939 at total of $31,421.
Starling Soars
Starling Gregory has been elected assistant cashier at Citizens National Bank by the board of directors. He is one of the city’s most popular and industrious young men.
On Right Track
Southern Railroad paid nearly $70,000 in taxes to Pulaski County last year.
Direct from Hollywood
Walt Shrum and his Colorado Hillbillies, stars of stage, screen and radio, direct from Hollywood, will be on the stage of the Virginia Theatre Jan. 16. Shows at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Come meet Pappy Hoag, Ruffle Cline, Fanny Potts and many more stars you have seen in pictures.
There is no increase in prices.
Baby Burkett
Frank Milton Burkett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Burkett, Cains Store, was born at 8 p.m. on January 1 at Somerset General Hospital. He is believed to be the first arrival of the New Year in Pulaski County.
Prescription for
Victory
Something very unusual in basketball occurred here in Independent League action. In the contest between Citizens National Bank and Pulaski Drug, not a single foul was called on the drug team.
No Coal Cash
City and county governments have had to turn down numerous requests for coal due to a shortage of funds.
Thy Shalt Not…
No trace has been found of the burglar who entered the home of the Rev. J. T. Neal, pastor of the Ferguson Baptist Church, Sunday night., and carried off clothing valued at $150. The robbery was committed between seven and eight o’clock when Rev. Neal and family were attending church.
Hurt Sledding
James Ligon was hurt in a coasting accident on Crawford Ave. Monday night when he fell from a sled and struck the street with considerable force.
Narrow Escape
The Pitman Creek bridge, seven miles south of Somerset on Hwy. 27, isn’t wide enough to accommodate the passing of a bus and truck at the same time. Tom Correll, 34, and Emil Brown, 32, both of Frazure in Wayne County learned that the hard way on Monday when their tobacco-laden truck collided with a southbound Grayhound . The bus was the Florida Limited, one of the largest in the fleet. The two men were treated for bruises. No injuries were reported to the bus driver or passengers.
Hopeful
People in this vicinity are busy getting wood and dodging the cold.
Mrs. Ethie Rainwater is about as usual. She has been sick for some time.
Don Dick is about over the measles.
71 YEARS AGO
JAN.. 11, 1950
Show Time ?
A permit to build and operate the first drive-in theatre in Pulaski County was granted by County Judge C. I. Ross Tuesday to H. E. Otto of Danville. The location is at the edge of Somerset on Hwy. East 80 in what is known as the Kate Shadoan Subdivision. Otto proposes to form a corporation to build and own this business with all stocks to be held and owned by residents of Pulaski County,
Judge Ross said he had learned that Otto would locate the theatre just north of Eubank in Lincoln County if denied a permit here.
Ross said Pulaski’s young folks and others shouldn’t have to drive thirty miles for this kind of entertainment.
Business Is Smoking
The Blue Grass Cigar Company, Inc. announced it is now open for business. The firm will be wholesale distributors of Red Dot and Hav-A-Tampa cigars. It will also carry a full line of candies, smoking tobacco, cigarettes, and notions. Located at 704 South Main Street, it will operate a delivery service. Huston Hayes is manager and there are four employees.
Smile, Joe
Captain Joe Koger, of the U.S. Army Air Forces, who is on duty in Greenland, was featured in a news reel shown at the Kentucky Theatre Sunday and Monday,
Thanks, Harry
The Wolf Creek Dam project has strong support from President Harry Truman.
Marshall Abbottt
Charles Abbott, former Pulaski County deputy sheriff, has been appointed Science Hill Marshall.
Mail Off Track
Due to the coal shortage brought about by John L. Lewis’ orders to his men to work only three days per week, Trains No. 15 and 16 between Cincinnati and Somerset, were suspended after their runs Sunday. No 15, a local, arrived here from the north at 12:40 each noon, and No. 16 left each afternoon for Cincinnati at 1:30 p.m.
To take care of the local mails the Post Office Dept. has established truck service from Cincinnati to Lexington and Lexington to Cincinnati. A truck route has also been established between Somerset to Strunk.
Strong Signal
Somerset radio station WSFC reports hearing from a person picking up their signal in New Zealand.
Beldy Bombs Barbourville
Somerset High sharp shooter Beldy Massey scored a school record 51 points against Barbourville Friday night.
Commented
