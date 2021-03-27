A 70-year-old man with a persistent cough was found to have abnormal scarring on his chest X-ray. A CATSCAN of the chest suggested pulmonary fibrosis.
Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a progressive lung disease that causes permanent damage to the lungs. It occurs when lung tissue is damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it more difficult for your lungs to work properly. It is thought to begin with damage to the lungs from a combination of sources followed by abnormal healing-fibrosis. Imagine a cut on your skin that heals but the scar may become thickened. The fibrosis in PF is similar to this type scaring.
In the United States there are up to 17,000 deaths annually from PF compared to 40,000 from breast cancer. In addition to being a progressive disease on its own, 10% of people with PF are expected to develop lung cancer
Like some other lung diseases like COPD there is significant damage to the lungs before symptoms appear. The disease can develop slowly or quickly. In some cases the disease stays the same for years. Patients are typically in their forties and fifties when diagnosed These symptoms may include
* Shortness of breath initially with activity and later even at rest
* Persistent cough which is usually nonproductive or dry
* Shallow rapid breathing
* Fatigue or tiredness
*Unexplained weight loss
* Clubbing widening, rounding and enlargement of the fingers and toes at the end
* Aching joints or muscles
In most cases there is no known cause of PF. In these cases it is called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis of IPF. Things that may increase the risk of PF include
* CIGARETTE SMOKING (60% have a history of smoking)
* Certain viral infections
* Exposure to certain environmental pollutants, including silica and hard metal dusts, gases and fumes., bacteria and animal proteins, coal miners, ship workers, sand blasters, raising birds
* Certain medications like amiodarone, methotrexate and nitrofurantoin
* Genetics
* GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease
* Tuberculosis
* Rheumatoid arthritis sarcoidosis and lupus
There is not a screening test for IPF and diagnosis is based on patients presenting with symptoms. The CXR may suggest scarring or be normal in appearance. A high-resolution CATSCAN of the chest will frequently demonstrate abnormalities. If there is a question a lung biopsy may be done through a bronchoscopy or by a small incision in the chest. Pulmonary function tests, oximetry and arterial blood gases may be done as part of the work up.
The scarring is permanent in PF but slowing the progression and prevention depends on the underlying cause. PF is NOT curable but is treatable and new medications have developed since 2014. Goals are to minimize further damage to the lungs and improve breathing difficulty. Treatment options are limited. Smoking cessation is vary important.
Tyrosine Kinase inhibitors may be used to reduce fibrosis and progression of the disease. N-Acetylcysteine. Steroids may also be used to decrease inflammation and scarring. Oxygen supplementation improves the quality of life and exercise capacity. Lung transplantation may be considered for some patients and PF patients represent the largest group of people waiting for lung transplants in the United States.
Dr. Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a past-president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr Drake has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
