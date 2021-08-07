Pyles named Citizens' Financial Center Manager

Citizens Bank would like to announce that Alison Pyles has been named to the position of Financial Center Manager for the Somerset office.
Prior to joining the Citizens Bank team, Alison began her banking career in Northern Kentucky in 2007 having worked in a variety of roles with Corporate Banks. She brings extensive lending, customer service, and management experience to her new role.
Corey Craig, President and CEO of Citizens Bank commented, "We are excited to have Alison join our team. She brings a lot of banking experience with her that will allow her to have an immediate impact."
Alison and her daughter relocated to Somerset in 2016 and is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Lake Cumberland. Alison learned much about her new home quickly and has worked diligently to develop strong ties in the community. She is excited to join a locally owned and operated Bank, and to help the Bank make a larger impact in the community.
When she is not at work, Alison enjoys spending time with her husband (James) and daughter (Emma). They love outdoor adventures as a family including four wheeling, boating, and riding motorcycles. Emma attends Southern Middle School where she is active in several sports.
Brian Hutchinson, Lake Cumberland Market President for Citizens Bank stated, "The addition of Alison will give us more flexibility in the bank due to her experience and abilities."
Citizens Bank was established in 1904 and has offices in Somerset, Mt. Vernon, Brodhead and McKee.
