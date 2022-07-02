69 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 8, 1953
Here we grow!
Permits providing for construction of property costing $330,400 were given by the City Council in 1952. The estimates were made in the 47 applications approved.
Among those permits were the Hydraulic plant on US 27 truck route, erected by Kidco, a local corporation formed for that purpose. The new Cornett Automotive Machine Shop, also on the truck route, and the industrial garage being built by Sammy Canada on Monticello Street.
Twenty-five permits were granted for one-family dwellings. Some of these dwellings are exceptionally well constructed and easily rank with the best homes in Somerset.
Stores and restaurants, some with apartments above, account for eight permits, and 11 permits covered additions and alterations to dwellings and stores. Some modern store fronts are included in this group. Also included is the large warehouse and processing addition to the Robinson Milling Company plant on Monticello Street.
The remaining 10 permits were for private garages and similar small structures.
Predictions are for a considerably increased program of building throughout the nation for the present year, said C. Fred Hunt, City Building Inspector.
Fall fatal for Vaught
Judge Jarvis Vaught, 22, the son of Killis and Arizona Dick Vaught, of Hogue, was fatally injured Dec. 2 in a lumber mill accident at Morristown, Indiana. He fell from the top of a 20 foot stack of lumber, landing on a concrete floor.
Burglar a real pane
Rook Tarter, owner and manager of the Aetna service station in West Somerset, is convinced he's a marked man. Twice this week his filing station has been robbed and county authorities have been unable to find any clues. Monday night a side window of the station was knocked out and entrance to the building was gained. The intruder obtained $245.00 in cash and currency from the cash register, carried off two Kelly Springfield tires, two batteries, six boxes of candy, 10 cartons of cigarettes, a show card holding pocket flashlights, and $10 worth of personal property.
Last night, the burglar paid a return visit, and made another haul. This time he got away with 20 cartons of cigarettes and 20 boxes of spark plugs. This time he gained entry by breaking a pane out of a rear window.
Dye wounded in Korea
Mrs. Russell Dye of Pointer received word from her husband, Sergeant Dye, that he had been wounded in action in Korea and was recovering nicely in a hospital in Japan.
Prominent attorney killed
A Science Hill railroad crossing accident Monday afternoon snuffed out the life of one of Somerset's most prominent citizens. Judge James S. Sandusky, 71, had practiced law here and in other courts since completing his second term as circuit judge of the 29th Judicial District in 1946.
He had gone to Science Hill early Monday afternoon to conduct some business at the A. P. Vaught & Company Store.
He had started over the crossing at the Science Hill station when the Buick sedan he was driving was struck by a southbound locomotive,
The vehicle was carried about 600 feet and entirely demolished.
All warning lights at the crossing were reported to be working.
Jesse Flynn, Science Hill, who was walking along the highway, saw the approaching train and attempted to wave down Judge Sandusky, but apparently was not seen by the driver.
Tag sales up
A year ago on New Year's Day only 110 automobile licenses had been issued by the County Court Clerk's office for 1952. This year on January 1 County Court Clerk Darrell Hall has issued 1,210 tags and a steady sale has been reported since that time.
